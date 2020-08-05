For more than 20 years, Dianne Clement has been a subscriber of Daily Iberian, and in that time, has enjoyed the little things about the paper.
A Baldwin resident, Clement, now retired after 45 years of work, still gets the paper each week and especially looks forward to the Sunday sections.
What did you do for 45 years at your job?
I worked for 45 years and I retired in 2014. I worked right out of high school. I worked out of a lab. The lab ran tests for the customers and I had to make sure the test met the customer’s specifications.
So what do you like to do now that you’re retired?
We like to go to the casinos, work in the yard and things like that.
When did you subscribe to The Daily Iberian?
It’s been for years, I couldn’t tell you. It’s been a good while. I’m not really sure because when my mother-in-law was subscribed, when they finished, they gave it to us after they passed away and that’s when it started. So it was well over 20 years, I’d say.
What are some of your favorite things to read in the paper?
I like crossword puzzles, I like to do that, and I like comics, of course. And I read the headlines to see what’s going on around. And I hate to say this, but I look at the obituaries to see what’s going on.
Why the crosswords and comics?
I like to do crosswords, I have always liked to do them and it’s supposed to keep your mind active, doing crossword puzzles.
What have you enjoyed most about the paper over these last 20 years?
Just keeping up with the news that is going around. I love to have the paper. I have always enjoyed reading the paper. I just like reading stuff and looks what’s going on and for sales, too.
What section do you like?
I like sports more than news and stuff. I like to read on the Saints. I also like the Sunday paper because it has more crossword puzzles and it has more news and stuff in it.
Anything else you enjoy while reading the paper?
I like some of the stories that tell what went on in their lives and what’s going on currently. I like to read those stories, too. I guess because it keeps everybody updated on what’s going on.