FRANKLIN — The Town of Baldwin is once again paying its bills, and will start its fiscal year in the black, a first in nearly five years.
Meanwhile the City of Franklin is charting and tracking progress in its tourism and small business efforts, and welcoming 25 new small businesses.
Their mayors, Abel Prejean of Baldwin, and Eugene Foulcard of Franklin, were all smiles Wednesday, as they updated St. Mary Parish Chamber Members on their progress, during a chamber municipality update luncheon.
Prejean said two years ago when he took office, “the Town of Baldwin was in financial shambles. The first week of August of that year, I had to face a legislative oversight committee, and tell them how I was going to overcome an $800,000 deficit.”
“Well today, I’m happy to say we will begin our new fiscal year with nearly a $130,000 surplus.”
The mayor said he was also happy to announce, for the first time, in quite some time, “the town has paid all of its bills before we started our new fiscal year, which is July 1.”
Prejean said the town has also paid off two bond issues, while working on improving its infrastructure, including sewage, and its water plant.
“Our water system was in the news a few years ago, it wasn’t working as well as it should. And now it is operating as it should, and we’re continuing our upgrades. Baldwin is progressing,” he said.
Foulcard began his remarks to chamber members by touting the number of ribbon cuttings he has participated in, since last April.
He said the city along with the chamber, has feted 25 “Mom-and-Pop” small businesses with ribbon cuttings.
“Mom-and-Pop Operations are the backbone of our economy. Even if you have just five employees, those individuals are paid at some point, and they’re spending money in your local economy.”
The mayor said the city is also in the middle of three renovations, all to beef up tourism.
Currently, he is charting the progress of the Bayou Teche Political Archives Museum, a $3.3 million project which is being created on the third floor of city hall.
The museum will house archives of the late Gov. Mike Foster, along with four other former governors of the state, all of whom were from Franklin — Henry Johnson, who served as governor in 1824; Joshua Baker, who served as governor in 1868; Murphy J. Foster, who served as governor from 1892-1900; and Jared Y. Sanders Sr., who served as governor from 1908-1912.
He said the city is also amidst $50,000 in renovations on the old post office at 216 Willow Street, which was built in 1912.
The location will become the city’s economic, tourism and film development office, “to further revitalize Franklin, and frankly the parish,” Foulcard said. “We want to lure the movies here, to feature us from Franklin to Morgan City.”
The city obtained the funds through the state for the purchase of the building ($190,000) and renovations ($50,000).
The third renovation is really the construction of a fishing pier/paddle trail dock at the Franklin Canal on Fifth Street, which will loop over to Bayou Teche, “giving birth to the only paddle trail in the state.”
“This will boost eco-tourism tremendously, as it includes a trip into Bayou Tortage, which is featured and celebrated in the Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge,” he said.
The paddle trail is being built with a $364,000 grant from the Lieutenant Governor’s Office.