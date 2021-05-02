A Jeanerette man is in the Iberia Parish Jail tonight pending transfer to St. Mary Parish after a shooting which left a Baldwin man dead Sunday morning.
Anthony Quinton Hills, 33, 800 block Morris Charles Street, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail Sunday afternoon.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday to help the Baldwin Police Department with a shooting on Main Street in Baldwin. The victim, Brian Gibson Jr., 23, of Baldwin, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives with the SMPSO Investigations Section were called in. The investigation pointed to Hills as the suspect. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.
Hills was contacted and he turned himself in to the Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office. Hills' bail has been set at $1 million.