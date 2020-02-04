BALDWIN — The town of Baldwin’s annual audit was just released for the 2018 fiscal year, with several findings of deficiencies from those auditing the municipality.
Mayor Abel Prejean said in a letter after the audit findings that the town was still recovering from “previous questionable audit findings from the past.” Baldwin government is attempting to reconcile all findings in order to make Baldwin “an excellent municipal authority,” Prejean added in the letter.
Some of the findings included a deficit in Baldwin’s fund balance. The Town has accumulated a net position or unassigned fund balance deficits in its governmental activities, business-type activities, General Fund, Bond Sinking Fund and Proprietary Fund totaling $303,223, $556,802, $131,411, $16,374 and $556,802 respectively.
Baldwin government’s response to the finding was that the municipality is purchasing water from Water District 4 at a flat rate and “we are working on renegotiating the water rate purchase from them to try and eliminate some of the water deficit.”
The local government plans to replace all water meters with electronic water meteres, which will give a more accurate account of water activities, and the necessary transfers are being made for the Bond Sinking fund by the 20th of each month.
The town also only billed 48 percent of the water produced during the fiscal year, and Baldwin government did not reconcile gallons of water produced and/or purchased to gallons of water billed.
Baldwin’s management response was that they will continue to keep a spreadsheet to compute gallons of water produced to gallons of water.
In other findings, Baldwin did not reconcile customer water and gas meter deposit balances on its utility software to its accounting software or the related cash balances. Also, customer deposits were not put into the town’s utility software in a timely manner.
Responding to the finding, town administrators said Baldwin management will be working with CSDC utility billing software to build a daily export report from CSDC to import to Sage I 00 accounting software to cut out the manual entry into the account program, which will post the deposits in a timely manner.
Problems in reserve fund requirements, obligation of adjusting rates and complying with the Louisiana Local Budget Act were also specified in the audit.