Cars were lined up down Robertson Street Saturday afternoon as the Sons of Kings Social Club put on a drive to help parents get ready for the new school year with a backpack giveaway.
The social club supplied more than 400 backpacks as well as other school supplies for anyone interested in preparing early for the new school year.
Member Antonio Francis said the drive was put on to help with the community as the school year approaches, and was centered around students from kindergarten through grade 6.
“We have almost 400 backpacks for school supplies,” Francis said at the event. “This is one of our first drives. We’re just trying to help the community.”
Francis said the group was “back at it again” after cooking meals on Hopkins Street several weeks ago.
Along with the school supplies, free hot dogs, chips and soda were also given away to the people attending.
The Sons of Kings was recently founded in New Iberia by Nathan Walker, who said made the group as part of a vision to see people helping each other.
Walker, wearing an “All Lives Matter” necklace, said the group is there to help anyone and everyone in need.
“We’re here for anybody,” Walker said. “This is not the only spot we’re going to be, we’re going to expand to other cities so we can be available to anyone.”
More than anything, Walker said helping a community when they may not have the resources for something like a meal or school supplies was one of the primary missions of Sons of Kings.
The group’s many volunteers worked throughout the hot July day to distribute backpacks and supplies to the many local residents waiting in their car in a drive-thru fashion.
“We wanted to give back to the kids,” Walker said while sweating. “We’re giving back anyway we can.”