As summer vacation draws to a close for students in the Teche Area, local organizations are doing everything they can to make sure the season ends with a splash.
The Iberia Parish School Board recently released its orientation schedule, marking the approach of the new school year. Local organizations are making sure students have everything they need to ring in the new year successfully.
Iberia Parish is fortunate enough to have several back to school events for students around the parish that are meant to not only ensure students leave summer on a high note, but also to make sure that they have all the necessities before heading back to school.
The city of New Iberia will be putting on a citywide back-to-school drive and health fair Saturday at West End Park. The event will provide free school supplies for any families that may have trouble affording supplies before school starts.
In addition, the drive will provide health programs, nutrition tips and education aid to students before school starts. It won’t be all business, however, as face painting also is on the agenda for the event.
To receive school supplies, a parent or guardian must be with the child or student. For more information, call Albert Hill at 339-1516 or Mary Hill at 492-3340.
On Friday, a Back to School Bash will be held at Paige’s Dance Studio with games, giveaways and face painting. All who attend will be put in a drawing for giveaways including a one-month free tumbling class, a one-month free “You and Me” class, merchandise and the ultimate back to school survival kit. For more information, go to Paige’s Dance Studio Facebook page.
The Apple Core Center for Education will be putting on its own Back to School Bash Thursday and Friday at their location at 1301 E. St. Peter St. Fun prizes, raffles and other games will be a part of the event for students.
On Sunday, Blessing New Iberia is asking parents to bring their kids to Bayouside Bingo for a morning of fun, prizes and bingo for their Back to School Bingo Bash. Children will get to play 10 games of bingo for a chance to win school supplies and more.
There will be snacks and treats while they play as well. Donations of school supplies and individually wrapped snack items will be accepted for the event, and can be dropped off to Bayouside Bingo between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
On Aug. 10, the Loreauville Community Project will be playing host to an end of summer party with movies in the park. The event will include fun jumps, waterslides and movies at Loreauville Park for all interested families.