A back to school giveaway event is scheduled in New Iberia Friday.
The “Back 2 School Milk and More Giveaway” takes place from noon to 2 p.m. at Greater Work Ministries on Louisiana Drive in New Iberia. The event is sponsored by Love of Christ Ministry.
The event will distribute 1,500 gallons of milk, fruits and vegetables, as well as face mask covering for youth and hand sanitizer.
Other sponsors include Corwin & Barbara Ministries, Councilwoman Sherry Guidry, the Rev. Harolyn Ledet and the District 5 Neighborhood Watch.