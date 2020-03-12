Autopsy inconclusive on St. Martinville man found dead in home

ST. MARTINVILLE — A St. Martinville Police Department spokesman said Wednesday that the autopsy to determine the cause of death of a St. Martinville man thought to be missing for three weeks was inconclusive, leaving the department’s investigation into the death open.
Alfred Joseph Batiste, 65, of St. Martinville was reported missing Sunday afternoon. He was last seen by a family member three weeks ago walking to a St. Martinville grocery store. At the time, family members told police they believed Batiste was visiting relatives in Texas, but those relatives said they had not seen him.
According to a press release Wednesday afternoon, SMPD officers first made contact with Shonia Batiste, Batiste’s daughter, on Sunday afternoon in the trailer where SMPD investigators found Batiste’s body Monday evening.
The spokseman said that when multiple officers and family members asked Shonia Batiste if she knew where her father was, she responded that he was “on vacation visiting relatives in Texas.”
The spokesman also said several witnesses told officers they heard Mr. Batiste’s body was hidden under a pile of clothes in the bedroom of the trailer.
Shonia Batiste was removed from the trailer Monday evening. Once she was removed from the trailer, officers found Batiste’s body under a pile of clothes and a comforter.
Shonia Batiste was charged with obstruction of justice and booked into St. Martin Parish Jail Monday evening.
The autopsy was performed on Batiste Wednesday morning, but no determination could be made as to the cause of death.