Ausberry honored for six decades of service

Audrey Ausberry got quite the surprise at Wednesday’s Iberia Parish School Board meeting when she was told she would be honored for her more than 60 years as an educator.
Along with school board members and her family, Grambling State University President Rick Gallot showed up in New Iberia specifically to praise Ausberry for her years of service to Iberia Parish, as well as serving as a model of what a Grambling alumnus should be.
The Grambling president presented Ausberry with a plaque recognizing her years of service, as well as some Grambling swag to the veteran supervisor of curriculum.
“We just wanted to take this time to honor Mrs. Ausberry as a shining example of Grambling State University,” Gallot said. “When you think about the thousands of lives she’s impacted over 62 years in this parish and the students she’s come into contact with who have gone out to make a difference in the world, we wanted to honor her and let her know how much she’s done to honor Grambling.”
Iberia Parish Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said Ausberry, who received a bachelor of science at Grambling before starting her career, began teaching in Calcasieu Parish and eventually moved to Iberia Parish to teach at Iberia Middle School.
After that, she was promoted to curriculum supervisor, a position she’s held for 51 years.
“Tonight we’re honoring a special educator for an accomplishment that we believe has never occurred before in the Iberia Parish school system,” Laviolette said.
After accepting the plaque, Ausberry said that although she was never one to stay in the limelight, she was thankful for the recognition.
“I had no idea (when I started) I would have done 63 years, but I give all the credit to Mrs. Laviolette. She was my greatest inspiration,” Ausberry said.
Ausberry said that when she came on board with the school system there were only two women on staff, and said she accepted the award on behalf of all women in the workplace.
“I represent all women in the workplace with this and I graciously accept the honor,” she said.