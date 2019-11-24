Auditions for ‘The Music Man’ set Dec. 7 and 8

Auditions for Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man” will be held at the Essanee Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon until 3 p.m., and on Monday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Auditioners will be asked to enter the building by the side entrance and fill out an audition form. There will be a vocal audition held in the front lobby and dance auditions held on the stage.
The play has non-singing and non-dancing parts, but some basic dancing will be required for big ensemble numbers that usually involve most of the cast.
Those interested do not need to come to both audition dates, though IPAL said they are certainly welcome. Those with any questions about the auditions or who cannot make the audition dates are asked to contact director Vincent P. Barras at vpbarras@gmail.com, or text him at 519-0865.
All parts for the play are open, and people of all ages are welcome. People auditioning for specific parts should prepare to sing some portion of any of the show’s songs to perform a cold reading in the front lobby.
According to IPAL, the characters include the following:
• Harold Hill — The protagonist and con man, traveling as a salesman, charismatic and charming. Male, 25-plus. Range F4 toAb2.
• Marian Paroo — The stuffy town librarian and music teacher, attractive lady who falls for Harold Hill. Female, 20-plus. Range A5 to G3.
• Marcellus Washburn — Harold’s chummy old friend and former con man. He now lives in River City and is trying to settle down. Male, 30-plus. Range, A4 to G2.
• Mrs. Paroo — Cheerful, Irish widow and mother to Marian and Winthrop. Female, 40-plus. Range Eb5 to Ab3
• Winthrop Paroo — Marian’s shy baby brother with a noticeable lisp. Male 8-13-ish. Range Eb5 to C4.
• Mayor Shinn — Blustery politician. Male, 50-plus.
• Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn — The mayor’s peacock, gossipy wife. Female, 40-plus. Range D5 to D4.
• Zaneeta Shinn — The Mayor’s daughter in love with Tommy. Sweet and outgoing. Female, 14-18-ish.
• Tommy Djilas — attractive, young man, secretly courting Zaneeta, the Mayor’s daughter. Male, Teenager (or thereabouts).
• Male Quartet — Ewart Dunlop (tenor), Oliver Hix (baritone), Jacey Squires (highest tenor), Olin Britt (bass).
• Charlie Cowell — A traveling salesman who is on to Harold Hill’s schemes. Male, 20-plus.
• Amaryllis — a slightly bratty piano student of Marion Paroo. Female: 8-plus. Range E5 to C4.
• Alma Hix, Maud Dunlop, Ethel Toffelmeir, Mrs. Squires, “Pick-a-Little Ladies.” Female: Age 25-plus, and the ensemble of multiple parts, all genders and ages welcome.
Play performance dates are March 12 to March 29, 2020, for a total of 12 performances, Thursdays through Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Rehearsals will begin in January and will typically run three or four nights a week, with some weekend
rehearsals possible. Not all people will be needed at all rehearsals.
Potential cast members are asked to come prepared with any conflicts they may have concerning vacations or dates they might be missing from rehearsals, knowing that this may affect their being cast.