Audit shows Jeanerette ‘very past due’ on many utility bills

JEANERETTE — The city of Jeanerette’s latest audit shows that the city has many “very past due” utility bills that, if collected, could help pay the utility expenses of the struggling city.
In a report made public Monday, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor provided an update on the latest audit for the city, which is currently under the management of a court-appointed fiscal administrator on the recommendation of the state’s Fiscal Review Committee.
Another finding in the audit shows that officials also failed to collect more than a quarter-million dollars — $277,162, to be exact — in delinquent property taxes.
The Legislative Auditor blames the city’s last administration, under Mayor Aprill Foulcard, for the mismanagement and reports that fiscal administrator David Greer has put procedures in place to ensure the payments are made on a monthly basis.
Current Mayor Carol “Bro” Bourgeois defeated Foulcard in last year’s mayoral election. Bourgeois has worked closely with Greer to help get the city’s finances back in order.
Foulcard left office under the cloud of federal indictments for her and members of her family stemming from a federal investigation of JABA Enterprises, the family’s business.
Under Foulcard’s watch, the city failed for three consecutive years to file an audit. One was filed after Greer took over the city’s finances in the summer of 2018.
Jeanerette also is in violation of a loan agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture because it has failed to make deposits into two reserve accounts. Officials did not make the required monthly payments for “several years” and as of June 30, the city owed $31,468 to a “debt service reserve” fund and $33,632 to a “short-lived assets” fund, the report says.