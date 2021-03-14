ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will have a few visitors for its meeting Monday evening.
Auditor Burton Kolder will make a presentation on the city’s 2020 audit report to the council. This will be the first report with Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst in place for a full year. The 2019 audit was delayed due to the transition from former CAO Shedrick Berard.
The council will also receive an introduction from Parish President Chester Cedars to the new St. Martin Parish Director of Tourism, Laci Laperouse. Laperouse moved into the tourism job this month after 12 years as clerk for the St. Martin Parish Council.
Members of the St. Martinville Garden Club will also be in attendance to discuss the next steps with the administration on a joint effort to care for the Evangeline Oak. The last time members appeared before the council, it was agreed that city workers would assist in helping to trim back invasive vines that were choking the tree. It was also understood that the city would provide materials to supplement the soil around the tree.
The discussion that was begun at the last meeting between council members, Gutekunst and the city’s insurers regarding the process for repairing city vehicles damaged in crashes — and how to prevent future crashes from occurring — will also continue Monday night.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of city hall, 120 New Market St., in St. Martinville.