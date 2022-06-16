Fatal accident graphic image police line do not cross
The man involved in an ATV accident off Weeks Island Road succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, Coy Horn, 35, of New Iberia, was identified as the victim of the incident that took place Sunday.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said earlier this week that an accident involving an Arctic Cat ATV located near a sugar cane field in the area of Weeks Island Road left a man hospitalized.

Through the initial investigation, it was determined that Horn lost control of the ATV when it crashed across a coulee and the driver was ejected into the sugarcane field.



