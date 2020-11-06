Attempt to have city pay for St. Martinville mayor’s attorney fails again

ST. MARTINVILLE — For the second time, an attempt to have the city of St. Martinville fund Mayor Melinda Mitchell’s attorney to represent her in court failed for lack of a second Tuesday night.
At its meeting on Oct. 19, District 4 Councilman Juma Johnson made a motion to add the item to approve paying for Mitchell’s attorney to the agenda, but none of the three councilmen present — Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper, District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier or District 3 Councilman Dennis Paul Williams — would second the motion. District 5 Councilman Edmond Joseph was absent.
For its meeting Tuesday night, the administration had added the discussion of Mitchell’s legal fees to the agenda in advance, eliminating the need for a special vote to add it as a special item. When it came up for discussion, however, Joseph could not get a second for his motion to approve paying the fees. Johnson was absent.
Mitchell had insisted that she has the right to veto council actions after the council voted last month to set pay for the mayor’s position at a part-time rate for the next administration. City Legal Counsel Allan Durand said that the city’s special legislative charter does not give the mayor that power.
Since then, Durand has filed a motion for summary judgement with the 16th Judicial District Court for a ruling on what the charter says. That hearing, originally set for today, was postponed until Dec. 3 so Mitchell’s attorney, John Milton of Lafayette, would have time to prepare.
“Mr. Milton said he could not prepare sufficiently by the previously scheduled hearing date of Nov. 6,” Durand said in an email. “Based on my experience, I think the judge was likely to grant him a continuance, so I agreed to move the hearing to Dec. 3. Mr. Milton indicated to me that would be enough time for him to prepare.”
The issue at hand, whether or not the state’s Lawrason Act allows the mayor to have the right to a veto when a local special or home rule charter does not specify it, has not been adjudicated in the courts. The amendment to the Lawrason Act allowing for such “reserved powers” was not passed until 2014.
The council is scheduled to meet at least once more before the December court date.