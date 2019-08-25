Teche Area AT&T workers were getting honks and yells of support from passing motorists Saturday as they went on strike with 20,000 other technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T’s infrastructure all throughout the southeast.
The Communications Workers of America, a union that represents 700,000 workers in communications fields, announced Friday that members of AT&T Southeast planned to go on strike at midnight over what they called unfair labor practices committed by management during negotiations for a new contract.
“This isn’t about the money,” said Jentry Viator, a service technician for AT&T in New Iberia and spokesman for the local strikers. “They were not negotiating in good faith. It’s about the fact that they sent people to the table who weren’t authorized to negotiate. The company didn’t even pretend to want to negotiate.”
The New Iberia protesters included mostly line and service workers for AT&T’s work centers in New Iberia, Opelousas and Lafayette. Around 40 picketers stood on the corner of Center and St. Peter streets in front of the AT&T office, brandishing signs and eliciting the support of passing motorists.
Viator said the employees on strike represent the company’s “craft workers,” which means those employees out in the field and homes of customers performing repairs and service, as well as wireline workers.
“In the past, they would toss ideas back and forth during negotiations,” Viator said. “Now there’s nothing. They’d rather just push us out and get people from outside to contract instead.”
The CWA has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against AT&T, according to the official statement.
The strike encompasses Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Depending on the progress of any negotiations, Viator said he expects this phase of the strike to last from three to five days.