AT&T gives $100,000 total to Boys & Girls Clubs in state

The AT&T Foundation, through a combined $100,000 contribution, is helping Boys and Girls Clubs in Louisiana, including the Boys & Girls Club in New Iberia, to close the homework gap in urban and rural communities across the state.
According to a prepared statement, the contribution from the AT&T Foundation will support programs at the Boys and Girls Clubs like Power Hour, Project Learn, and Digital Literacy Essentials. These programs cultivate better educational outcomes for students across Louisiana.
“The pandemic has emphasized the need for increased engagements in our underserved communities,” said State Senator Cleo Fields, Chairman of the Senate Education Committee. “For decades, the Boys and Girls Clubs across Louisiana have done incredible work to support our youth, and I appreciate AT&T stepping forward to show the importance of corporate engagement to address these critical needs.”
All programs and activities at the Boys & Girls Clubs are intentionally designed to help young people reach their full potential, and support from the business community is essential to achieving these goals.
Support from AT&T will enhance programs at clubs in communities across the state, including Abbeville, Arcadia, Baton Rouge, Covington, Homer, Jonesboro, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Natchitoches, New Iberia, New Orleans, Opelousas, Shreveport and Slidell.
“At AT&T, we understand that there’s no better way to impact the future of a community than by supporting the education of its children,” said Sonia Perez, president, AT&T Southeast States. “We believe that all children can learn and succeed and that they deserve that opportunity, regardless of their ZIP code or economic circumstance.”
In addition to enhancing and expanding our networks, our teams continue to work to strengthen our communities by supporting organizations – like the Boys and Girls Clubs of Louisiana – that are helping build better futures.
About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T
AT&T Inc. is committed to advancing education, strengthening communities and improving lives. Through its community initiatives, AT&T has a long history of investing in projects that create learning opportunities; promote academic and economic achievement; or address community needs. The company’s signature
philanthropic initiative, AT&T Aspire, drives innovation in education to promote student success in school and beyond. With a financial commitment of $600 million since 2008, AT&T is leveraging technology, relationships and social innovation to help all students make their biggest dreams a reality.