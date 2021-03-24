After missing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have announced that the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival and Fair will be back this at its usual date in September.
Organizers announced Friday that the festival, which is one of Iberia Parish’s annual events and supports the local and state sugar industry, will be held on our traditional last full weekend of September in New Iberia.
Safety measures will also be announced in accordance with the State Fire Marshal’s Office best practices for safety.
Lisa Lourd, media chair for the festival, said that the specifics of what will change in this year’s festival due to COVID-19 are still unclear.
“We’re still very early on with the process,” Lourd said.
The festival fair is annually held in downtown New Iberia, and includes traditional fair games and rides as well as a fais-do-do to keep event-goers moving throughout the night.
Music, fais do dos, food, a street fair and art competitions, all are part of the fun. Homeowners in downtown New Iberia also decorate their homes with sugar cane stalks and sugar-themed decor in anticipation of the event.
As one of the largest sugar producing parishes in Louisiana, Iberia Parish has always been a hub for the local sugar industry and the festival has served as the largest sugar celebration in the state.
With the return of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival, organizers are hoping to get back in the swing of things. The opening is in tandem with other recently opened events like New Iberia’s literary festival, parts of New Iberia’s Spanish festival and several others.