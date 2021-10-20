Asphalt repairs to Lewis Street in New Iberia

Often called the busiest intersection in New Iberia, Lewis Street at its intersection with Admiral Doyle Drive is one of the most notorious roads in the city. The road has been in a desperate condition for years, and recent business developments like Rouses Markets and Hobby Lobby have made it a frequently used road for local residents. The New Iberia City Council voted in May to contract with Berard, Habetz & Associates to repair a portion of the road between city limits and the Admiral Doyle Drive intersection. Although the project is not part of the much larger road program to take place next year, Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the repairs would “set a precedent.” About $34,000 was used out of the city’s budget for the project, and Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin and Councilman David Broussard both added $15,000 of district-specific funding.
The progress
Work started Monday on the repairs, with the north bound lane of South Lewis Street closed to traffic between Frankie Street and Admiral Doyle Drive.
Although the closure is likely to be a bit hectic for motorists, the city of New Iberia said it was necessary to allow for the asphalt repair of south Lewis between city limits and Admiral Doyle Drive. The closure is located approximately .7 miles north of the intersection of Weeks Island Road.
The city also advised that those driving through the are do so with caution and mind the construction site, crews and equipment.