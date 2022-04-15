Downtown New Iberia should be hopping with activity on Saturday, April 23, as the Spring Downtown ArtWalk and Bayou Bargain Pop-Up Shops make a return.
Artists and crafters will line East and West Main Street from the Shadows-on-the-Teche to Cane River Pecans at the corner of Jefferson Street, as well as at the DeCourt Gallery and the A&E Gallery on West St. Peter Street from 4-7 p.m. The Bayou Bargains Pop Up event is scheduled from 3-7 p.m. at and around the Steamboat Pavilion in Bouligny Plaza in downtown New Iberia.
The response has been great, according to Jane Braud, president of the Downtown Business Alliance that sponsors the pop-up event and executive director of the Main Street Program that sponsors the art walk along with the City of New Iberia.
“As always, people are signing up at the last minute — I think they kind of want to watch out for the weather and see what happens — but it’s really building up into a big and nice event,” Braud said. “They now are overflowing from the pavilion into the plaza (for the pop-up event). As far as the artists go, we have close to 20 right now, and the fact that we’re two weeks ahead of the art walk, they’ll start coming in crazy next week after Easter.”
Early forecasts for the city from national weather services project partly cloudy weather with highs in the low 80s and a rain chance under 25% for April 23.
The art walk had been canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 but returned in 2021 with a spring and fall walk.
This year brings a mix of local artists and those from out of town, Braud said.
“We have so many talented artists that live in New Iberia and come from beyond to participate in the art walk,” she said. “It’s just such a fun event. It’s high in culture, and we just love it.”
The artists are positioned in front of businesses, and the businesses are typically open for shopping and browsing, Braud said. A new art gallery also is scheduled to have its grand opening during the event, and the Bayou Teche Museum will be open as well.
“It’s just a leisurely family event,” she said. “We have music this year in the gazebo. April Provost is going to be our lead entertainer and she’ll be performing from 4 until 7. And then of course we’ve got some food trucks, restaurants will be open, downtown businesses will be open. I think there are going to be things for kids to do.
“There will be a lot of fun things to do, and hopefully will bring people back together and a sense of comfort, relaxation. They’ll be able to enjoy all the amenities that our downtown has to offer.”
Braud said local residents are so fortunate to have the historic downtown and all the activities like the Iberia Performing Arts League’s theatrical productions and things like the recent Symphony Sunday in the Park put on by the Iberia Cultural Resources Association and the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and this past weekend’s Spanish Festival.
“Everybody’s ready to get back in the swing,” she said.
Though the past two years of restrictions have made it hard for businesses to stay open as people stayed home much more than they normally would, it also spurred many to shop more locally, Braud said.
“That was really what kept a lot of our businesses going over that two-year period,” she said. The upcoming events give local businesses a chance to have their doors open and display their merchandise.
Jennifer Boutte, administrative assistant to Braud, as director of the city’s Planning and Zoning Department, said that as of Wednesday, 50 total vendors, artists and crafters had signed up for the two events, and that number was growing.
“Once we get confirmation that the sun is shining, those registrations should be flying in,” she said. “I’m hoping to exceed last year’s numbers. I think this is where they were last year at showtime, pretty much. Everybody’s still recovering from the pandemic. This is a great opportunity to really drive forward and start the spring off really well.”
The event Facebook page is getting a lot of shares and likes and interaction, Boutte said.
A variety of items being offered from those already signed up include sweet treats, paintings, photography, crafts (soaps, jewelry, candles), seasonal decor, household items, apparel, and items for children and pets. Unique items like voodoo dolls and oyster shell art also will be offered.
“I think there’s pretty much something for everybody,” Boutte said.
PaPa Butch BBQ & Catering’s food truck is scheduled to be at the event also, and Victor’s Cafeteria will be open and offering overstuffed potatoes.
Shadows-on-the-Teche has a book signing planned for before the art walk and pop-up event, with author J. Dugar discussing her books and a reading done by Houston actor Paul Ynfante, from 1-3 p.m. in the gardens at the historic home. The book signing event, as well as the art walk and pop-up, are free to attend.