Downtown New Iberia was turned into a merchant’s paradise Saturday afternoon as the Downtown ArtWalk and Bayou Bargain Popup brought dozens of area vendors to town.
Main Street was packed with shoppers casually browsing the many arts and crafts vendors on Main and St. Peter streets. Along with vendors along the sidewalks, several art galleries in downtown New Iberia were open as well.
In Bouligny Plaza, the usually vacant Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion was transformed into a shopper’s paradise thanks to the Bayou Bargain Popup, which brought a variety of merchants downtown to sell their wares. The ArtWalk kicked off at 3 p.m. and lasted until 7 p.m.
The event was put on by the New Iberia Downtown Alliance and included art and photography exhibits, eateries, cake shops, gift boutiques, art galleries and handmade crafts. 2 in the Chamber provided live entertainment.
Jane Braud with the New Iberia Main Street Program said that around 94 vendors had turned out for the event between the Downtown ArtWalk and Bayou Bargain Popup.
“It’s going great,” Braud said. “We’re very excited.”
The ArtWalk took place along East and West Main streets where artists and crafters displayed handmade products, pieces of art and other useful items throughout the afternoon.
Event-goers like Debbie LaPorte and her husband Ronald enjoyed the cool Saturday weather while browsing the wares of the many vendors near Bouligny Plaza.
“It’s a beautiful day and we’re meeting family here,” LaPorte said.
Vendors along Main Street included Terry and Ada Credeur, Cajun Wicks, Phyliss Margaret Melancon, Ann Faillace, Sylvia Madajewski, Janet H. Tucker, Crawford Bourfier, Bridget Theriot Madilyn Bordelon, Ashley Henderson, Regina Steele, Kate Ferry, Nya Lewis, Babette Romero, Michelle Nicole DeRouen, Jennifer Beslin, Jay Florsheim, Two Girls & A Cheesecake, Kattie Guidry and Adrienne Fuselier.
On St. Peter Street, Paul Schexnayder’s A&E featured sellers that included Vicky Murdock, Steve Melancon, Allen Arabie, Jerome Weber, Susan Clark, Marcie Melancon, Maureen Latiolais, Jennifer Kappel, Vernon Bacque, Lyndel Renoudet, Jacquie Delcambre, Marietta G. Zeringue, Thru the Garden Gate- Beth Dubois and Beth Dubois.
On top of all those vendors, the Iberia Performing Arts League had their production of “Nunsense” opening in the evening, making downtown New Iberia the site of an array of activities for those looking to enjoy the weekend.
“We love coming,” LaPorte said. “It’s so pretty right now and we love the weather.”