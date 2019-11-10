The Cyr-Gates Community Center in New Iberia City Park was filled with arts and crafts vendors Saturday afternoon for the park’s semi-annual fundraising craft and vendor event.
Hosted by the city of New Iberia, the event brings artisans and craftsmen from all over Acadiana to sell their wares in New Iberia’s beautiful park.
Parks and Recreation Director Heather Dominique said organizers were shooting for about 75 vendors for this year’s holiday show, and achieved that number.
“It’s been going very well, it’s very well attended,” Dominique said at the event.
Some of the vendors included La Mere Devine Boutique, Pointe Coupee Pepper Jelly, Color Street Nail Strips, Stitchin Magician, Painting Activities, Fleur de Babe, Ruby Ribbon, Paparazzi Jewelry, MBayou Cottage Knits and Carpe Librum Crafts.
The event, which supports the New Iberia Recreation Department, also included face painting, princesses, photo booths, train rides, letters to Santa, cookie decorating, hands-on animal experience and other activities for the kids.
Everything from wreaths to jewelry and woodworking were available for those attending to peruse. Mary LeLeux, who was shopping at the event, said she had picked up jewelry and other small items.
“We’re just here to see what’s going on,” she said.
“There were some good little finds.”
The craft event is just one of many that takes place at City Park annually, including the Festival of Live Oaks and smaller events that provide an emphasis on members of the community to showcase their talents.