Art lovers get chance to purchase artwork

While the sixth annual Shadows-on-the-Teche plein air contest was unable to be held this year, organizers have found another way to bring the results of the competition to the public.
The Shadows has set up an online auction complete with listings of plein air paintings that can be purchased by fans of the competition.
The Shadows’ plein air fine art sale, titled “Through the Years” is now open and will run through May 31, with proceeds going to the Shadows-on-the-Teche in order to support art education and preservation of the historic site located in the heart of New Iberia.
The fine art available on the site includes paintings from all six years of the plein air art competition, from its beginning in 2015 to what would have been the sixth annual competition in 2020, according to the Shadows.
After the cancellation due to the COVID-19 outbreak, current and former juried artists began working with the Shadows to launch the auction.
Plein air competition reaches out to artists from across the world who come to Acadiana and allows them to paint some of the most scenic landmarks in the area in the plein air style. The event has gained traction over the years and has attracted acclaimed plein air artists to Louisiana, with many coming for several years in a row.
The competition also has been open to local artists.
To view the pieces available for auction, head to biddingforgood.com and type in “Shadows on the Teche” in the search bar.