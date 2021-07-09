What started as a photography class put on as one of the New Iberia Recreation Department’s litany of summer programs has evolved into a full fledged art gallery that will take place later this month.
Krystal Boyance of the New Iberia Recreation Department said that a photography class put on by NIRD this year has been a favorite among summer program participants.
“We have hosted many programs such as tennis, cooking, volleyball and soccer,” Buoyancy said. “However, one that stood out was photography. We only had a few participants but those few are so much involved.”
NIRD hired Westgate High School senior Megan Reynolds, a local photographer who is working on starting a business with friend Kullen Gilliam, was hired to oversee the program.
“This is the first time we have offered this class,” Buoyancy said. “We’re so pleased with the work of the student and instructor that we’re putting on an art gallery."
The gallery is slated for July 23 at the Sliman Theater. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m., Boyance said.
The class is just one of several being put on by the New Iberia Parks and Recreation Department over the summer.
Superintendent Heather Dominique recently said NIRD is not only hoping to attract children, but also older people who may be wanting to get out for physical activities over the summer.
A basketball program tailored for men 40 and over has recently been implemented at the Cyr-Gates Community Center at City Park.
The usual slate of children’s activities like basketball camp, volleyball camp and tennis camp have also taken place last month and this month to further encourage local youth to get out to New Iberia’s public park system during the summer.