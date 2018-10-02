Jerome Weber started painting to relieve stress.
Back in 2009, the longtime local banking professional, who currently serves as senior vice president at Community First Bank in New Iberia, began to paint to help himself relax from the stress of working in the financial sector, as well as something that didn’t put such a strain on the body as playing 18 holes of golf — another one of his passions.
So Weber turned to oil painting on canvas as his outlet and that stress reliever has turned into a passionate hobby-side business. The 64-year-old is gearing up for a show title “Jerome Weber Paints New Iberia,” which will feature 15 of his works of distinctive scenes from across New Iberia. The collection will hang in the Paul Schexnayder Studio & Gallery on West St. Peter Street from Oct. 24 to Dec. 1, with an opening reception held for from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21
Despite earning some acclaim on the local art scene, and selling numerous paintings, Weber still gets a little stressed about being hired to do specific paintings.
“There is always stress when you do a painting for a client,” said Weber, a graduate of New Iberia High School (Class of 1972). “You know when you put your work up in a gallery there are no expectations. If someone likes it and wants to buy it then great. If they don’t like it then it is no big deal. Everyone has different taste when it comes to art. But when you are doing an original work for a client it is big deal. And you can tell if they don’t really like or not. Not by the words they say but by the look on their faces.”
The latest commissioned work by Weber will be on display Thursday at Clementine On Main, and the look on people’s faces likely will be one of joy and satisfaction when the official poster, designed by Weber, is unveiled for The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival.
“I looked at what the other artists had done in years past to see what they have done so I could avoid being repetitive,” Weber said. “My mindset was what can I do differently but still give them what they want the poster to be and are importantly represent for the festival.”
This will be the third poster Weber has been commissioned to paint, following the 2015 Chili Challenge and this year’s Bunk Johnson Jazz Arts and Heritage Festival.
Weber was hand-picked by festival founder Cathy Indest to capture the essence of the annual literary event.
“Cathy approached me about it,” Weber said. “She said, ‘Would you consider doing the poster for The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival?’ I didn’t have to think about my answer. I told her that I would be honored to do so.”
Indest, long a fan of Weber’s artistic abilities, was thrilled the local artist accepted the task of creating the festival’s poster.
“Jerome is an extremely talented artist,” Indest said. “We know what he would create would be fantastic and filled with integrity. That is what our festival is all about. We need more local people to understand the integrity of the festival and to recognize Jerome’s ability.”
Weber had freedom to come up with his own vision for the poster with only two caveats. That the painting had to have something recognizably associated with New Iberia, and that The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival name is somehow incorporated into the painting.
Weber drew out his originals sketch on May 24, then quickly did a monochrome painting and within three weeks had finished coloring the painting.
So what can people expect to be different about Weber’s poster compared to years past?
Without revealing too many details, to avoid spoiling Thursday’s unveiling, of course, Weber described his process and inspiration coming from the work of famed American painter Andrew Wyeth.
“I came up with my idea for the painting and then studied on what landmark I could feature in the painting,” said Weber, who uses oil because he finds that method “more forgiving” than watercolors. “Then I thought about how I wanted to make it an older time period and how I wanted to convey literacy and a passion for books in the painting.”
Weber added, “I hope they see something different. The other artists before me did a very good job but I wanted to do something different. I hope the public likes it.”
The festival poster of course won’t be the only Weber artwork to be on display soon, as his artwork will be exhibited for the public later this month. The upcoming show was inspired after his friend, local artist and gallery owner Paul Schexnayder, sold one of Weber’s paintings (of an old sugar mill in town) earlier this year.
“He said, ‘You should do a show on just New Iberia scenes,’ ” said Weber, who painted a sugar cane mural inside the Bayou Teche Museum. “I thought about it for a few days and thought it was a great idea but then I had to start getting to work.”
The get-to-work portion is that Weber only had two (a painting of a massive oak tree behind Shadows-on-the-Teche and another of a scene at Squirrel Run) of the projected 15 works done when the decision was made to put on his own gallery show. Even though he is still putting the finishing touches on the works for the show there are several that have been completed including paintings of the old train depot, Mount Caramel Academy, a palm tree sunset, a snow-covered St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Pelicans on the Bayou and one of sea plane on the water that was inspired by memories of Weber’s childhood.
For Weber, though, just to have the opportunity to have his artwork displayed — whether in a gallery or as the centerpiece of a festival poster — is humbling experience.
“It’s always an honor,” said Weber, who proudly has a painting from 1921 by his grandfather A.J. Camille hanging in his studio. “If they come and ask you to paint something for them or for a festival it validates what you are doing. It means that you are better than just drawing stick figures.”