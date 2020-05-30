Two suspects are in custody after a shooting that occurred Thursday evening in New Iberia's West End.
Nolan Davis, 18, was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants for home invasion and second-degree battery unrelated to the shooting incident.
Alaisha Nora , 22, was arrested on one count of accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokesman, medical personnel notified NIPD after a patient went to Iberia Medical Center to be treated for a gun shot wound. The victim was treated for a non-life threatening injury.
Detectives went to IMC and, upon further investigation, discovered the shooting took place in the Shelton Street/Spencer Loop area. Detectives were able to locate the suspects involved in the shooting.
Both Davis and Nora were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.
The NIPD spokesman said the investigation is ongoing with more arrests expected.