IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 12
Brittanie Cherie Caston, 32, 802 Linden Lewis, Youngsville. Failure to appear, possession of a controlled dangerous substance - schedule IV.
Jesus Ramirez, 43, Mexico. Hold for another agency.
Akeem Briizx Demolle, 33, 910 S. Morgan Ave., Broussard. Two holds for other agencies, domestic abuse - child endangerment, three counts simple criminal damage to property, riding on vehicle.
Ivan Ernesto Rivera, 37, 700 Fontelieu St. Librs/sexual assault with an object, second degree battery, two counts monetary instrument abuse.
Sidney Anthony Williams, 27, 1517 Rogers St. Failure to appear, attempted second degree murder, felony carrying an illegal weapon, resisting an officer.
Michelle Louise Galatas, 33, 1101 SE Blvd., Bayou Vista. Schedule IV drugs.
Eric Walton Istre, 40, 318 Jules St., St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Kegan James, 26, 205 S. Railroad Drive, Delcambre. Two counts failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 13
Fitzalbert McGloshen, 38, 7670 Morel St., New Orleans. Home invasion, theft of a motor vehicle, hold for another agency.
Clyde Michael Williams, 34, 400 Camellia Ave., Jeanerette. Obscenity.
Sayfonh Keooudone, 35, 3505 General Patton St., Youngsville. Second degree battery.
Nicholas Joseph Riley, 29, 1302 Adrien St. Failure to appear.
Bobbie Jean Herbert, 45, 1025 S. Corrine St. Driving while intoxicated, possession schedule I - marijuana, general speed law, open alcohol container in vehicle.
Donneka M. Abraham, 33, 905 Lombard St. Theft $300 to $499, entry/remaining after forbidden, 4 holds for other agencies, failure to appear.
Wilfred James Davis, 31, 223 Sunnyside St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
NOVEMBER 14
Brenda Collins, 20, 730 W. Pershing St. Aggravated battery.
Christopher Francisco, 38, 116 Reno St. Failure to appear.
Andrew Anthony Bernard, 36, 510 St. Mary St. Failure to appear.
Altonyo Walker, 42, 518 Field St. Driving while intoxicated, hit and run driving, driver’s license suspended, proper control of a vehicle, liability security required.
NOVEMBER 15
Brittany Nicole Hebert, 32, 412 Elais St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Joshua James Peltier, 38, 317 Hortense St. Two counts failure to appear, possession schedule I - marijuana.
Desire Morgan Meaux, 26, 8604 Carrol Drive, Youngsville. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 16
Lonnie Gold, 23, 129 Robertson St. Two counts failure to appear.
Vicky Anne Leblanc, 35, 4513 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Buddy Paul Boudreaux, 24, 611 Myra St. Librs/immovable structures, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule I drugs, schedule II drugs.
Melissa R. Drake, 39, 611 Myra St. Hold for another agency, schedule II drugs.
Jeanne Renee Romero, 56, 1738 Jennifer St. Aggravated assault with a firearm, resisting an officer.
Ashley Nicole Broussard, 35, 1722 Michael St. Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
NOVEMBER 17
Phyllis Ann Calbany, 56, 433 S. Evangeline St. Domestic abuse battery.
Craig Steven Davison, 28, 6414 Orange St. Obscenity.
Deven Jude Richard, 19, 2812 Coteau Holmes Road, St. Martinville. Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, park on parish property after hours, violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
NOVEMBER 18
Akeem Briizx Demolle, 34, 910 S. Morgan Ave., Broussard. Two counts failure to appear.
Katherine Coel Eastin, 34, 301 Lucerne St. Hold for another agency.
Troy Joseph Bonin, 51, 2610 Bonin Road. Illegal possession of alcohol.
Robert Dantin, 51, 315 Allen St. Possession with intent - schedule II.
Shanda Hebert, 43, 315 Allen St. Possession with intent - schedule II.
NOVEMBER 19
Jason John Breaux, 40, no address given. Failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Benoit, 19, 1023 Spencer Loop. Failure to appear, carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
William John Borys, 50, 3418 Daspit Road. Failure to appear.
German Mauricio Lopez-Gabarrette, 25, Honduras. Hold for another agency.
Jamone Lamar Ceaser, 32, 710 China St. Violation of protective order.
Theotis A. Deal Jr., 30, 407 Fontelieu St. Possession with intent - schedule II, possession of amphetamine, possession - schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Aimee N. Champagne, 37, 114 Township, Lafayette. Possession with intent - schedule II, possession of amphetamine, possession of marijuana - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, monetary instrument abuse.
Terry Melecia Lynn Charles, 33, 707 Henshaw St. Failure to appear.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
SEPTEMBER 19
Jaymie Williams, 52, 802 Myrtis St. Hold for another agency.
Dietrich Hayes, 43, 404 Rouly St. Warrant.
Brock Brignac, 34, 1903 Morgan Drive, Jeanerette. Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, entry or remaining after being forbidden.
SEPTEMBER 21
Monique Landry, 25, 1002 Walton St. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
NOVEMBER 20
Caroll Trahan, 43, 107 E. Tampico St. Violation of protective order, domestic abuse battery - child endangerment.
Angela Desoto, 51, 112 E. Lawrence St. Operating vehicle while intoxicated/under the influence.
Colby Francois, 25, 1277 B Francisco Road, St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 22
Dana Broussard, 64, 1603 E. Patout St. Domestic abuse battery, sexual assault.
Charles Brister, 34, 1737 Jennifer St. Hold for another agency.
Elijah Westley Sr., 52, 731 W. Washington St. No seat belt/child restraint, no driver’s license in possession.
Shantelle Navarre, 39, 2008 Castillo Road. Theft.
William Rogers Jr., 39, 2008 Castillo Road. Possession of a firearm by convicted felon, two counts theft.
NOVEMBER 23
Jimmy Williams, 39, 717 Elizabeth St., Resisting, suspended driver’s license, theft, domestic abuse battery - child endangerment, false imprisonment.
NOVEMBER 24
Charles Graves, 54, 295 Camelia St. Open burning.
Toby Viator, 36, 600 Coteau Holmes Road. violation of protective order, three holds for another agency.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
DECEMBER 4
Lee Butler, 53, St. Joseph Lane, Franklin. Aggravated battery, possession of drug paraphernalia.
DECEMBER 6
Joseph Thomas III, 58, Myra St., Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault with a knife.*