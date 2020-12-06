IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 23
Samuel Adams Clawson, 43, 1018 Pete Guidry, St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Elias Frank Todd, 26, 120 Shannon St., Patterson. Hold for another agency.
Monica Katrice Doucet, 46, 2509 Luke St., Jeanerette. Criminal trespassing.
Allison Migues, 26, 9605 Longside St. LIbrs/immovable structures.
Lyle John Dressel, 31, 1127 St. Jude St. Contempt of court, resisting police officer with force, attempted disarming of a peace officer.
Aijia Renee Mouton, 31, 726 Bergrie St. Possession of schedule IV drugs.
Daniel Butler, 34, 14765 Chef Meteau Hwy., New Orleans. Failure to appear.
OCTOBER 24
Genevieve Marie Martin, 39, 331 Weeks St. Failure to appear, possession of a controlled dangerous substance - schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, vehicle requires head lamp.
Javon K. London, 21, 205 N. Chestnut St. Failure to appear.
OCTOBER 25
Jahari D. Johnlouis, 21, 625 Field St. Librs/theft from a motor vehicle, possession of schedule I drugs, flight from an officer.
Tyrek A. Wiltz, 21, 904 West End Drive. Principal to simple burglary.
Edward Provost, 47, 2515 Joey St. Driving while intoxicated - second offense, proper control of a vehicle.
Cody Paul Pearce, 32, 1803 Rose St., Berwick. Parole violation.
OCTOBER 26
Jahari Romen Benoit, 21, 808 Anderson St. Failure to appear, contempt of court.
Dayton Gary, 22, 305 W. Tampico St. Failure to appear, theft.
Amiri J. Benoit, 20, 728 Field St. Murder - first degree, attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm.
David Lloyd Lee Jr., 46, 1215 Castillio Road. Second degree battery.
Candi O. Daniels, 36, 401 Cotillion Road, Youngsville. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Jerome Davis Jr., 47, 705 Edna St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Jude Anthony Warfel, 44, 339 Magnolia St. Failure to appear.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
SEPTEMBER 3
Jordan Franklin, 21, 140 Clausen Road, Franklin. Unauthorized use of a movable, no seat belt, cancelled plate, no driver’s license, flight from an officer, resisting an officer by flight, two counts of criminal damage to property, possession of schedule I drug, criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone, hold for another agency.
Heidi Louviere, 31, 3813 Zip Lane. Theft of a motor vehicle, possession of schedule II - methamphetamine, theft of a credit card, warrant.
Dawn Gary, 35, 501 Darby Lane. Domestic abuse battery.
SEPTEMBER 4
Christopher Parsely, 39, 2187 Gauthier Road, Lake Charles. Battery of a dating partner.
Tyrone Chevalier, 21, 900 Mississippi St., Apt. 11. Second degree murder.
SEPTEMBER 5
Mark Wesley Jr., 25, 1606 Dehart Drive, Apt. 6. Driving while intoxicated - first offense, suspended driver’s license, open container.
Carl Cooper, 50, 5008 Wellman Drive. Battery of a dating partner by serious bodily injury.
SEPTEMBER 6
Robert Bienvenue, 50, 508 Robertson St. Domestic abuse battery, simple battery of the infirmed.
SEPTEMBER 8
Summer D. Poirrier, 31, 917 Jacqueline Drive. Possession of schedule IV, two counts possession of schedule II.
SEPTEMBER 9
Jared Mouret, 33, 298 Bert St., Jeanerette. Warrants.
SEPTEMBER 10
Josalyn Washington, 30, 2014 Jefferson Island Road. Contempt of court.
John Defils, 29, 134 Third St., Franklin. Contempt of court.
SEPTEMBER 11
Titus Huddleston, 29, 118 Elenor St., Lafayette. Simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Shamakia Cormier, 36, 3318 Old Spanish Trail Road. Hold for another agency.
SEPTEMBER 13
Albert Vincent Jr., 56, 135 Parker St. Simple burglary.
James Guidry, 26, 206 Indest St. Obscenity.
SEPTEMBER 14
Nequana Mouton, 44, 107 Saturn Drive, Lafayette. Theft between $750 and $5,000.
SEPTEMBER 15
Therese Segura, 58, 709 Darby Lane. Driving under the influence - second offense, driving under suspension, prior driving while under suspension, careless operation.
Justin Nathan, 26, 3201 Loreauville Road. Firearm on alcohol premises.
Brooksie Romero, 26, 315 E. Dale St. Hold for another agency.
Isaiah Johnson Jr., 27, 224 S. Corrine St. Five counts first degree murder, three counts felon in possession of a firearm, two counts illegal use of a firearm in firearm free zone, four counts aggravated criminal damage, assault by drive by shooting, negligent carrying of weapons, hit and run, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Travis Reno, 42, 1606 Wallace St. Resisting an officer, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, second or subsequent offenses.
Heather Babineaux, 45, 106 Live Oak. Use of multiple beam light equipment, no insurance, simple possession of schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV, two counts possession of legend drug, possession of prescription drug without a prescription.
SEPTEMBER 16
Kyle Darby, 57, 1605 Twenty Arpent Road. Violation of protective order.
Allen Boutte, 34, 305 Juarez St. Telephone harassment.
Darnell Thibodeaux, 37, 900 Mississippi St., Apt. 78. Theft.
Brittany Papilion, 26, 1302 Weeks St. Hold for another agency.
Ernest Cormier, 49, 5829 Amy Road, Abbeville. Maintaining a disorderly peace, contributing to delinquency of a juvenile, proclamation of state emergency, operating without a permit.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 17
James Glenn Pierott Jr., 57, Baldwin. Failure to appear.
Kendal Thompson, 41, Jeanerette. Proper equipment required on vehicles, driving under suspension, open container, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Shawn Eric Michael Lathum, 34, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 18
Damian Joseph Landry, 33, Franklin. Simple battery of the infirm.
NOVEMBER 19
Aries Keal, 37, Charenton. Possession of schedule I - marijuana.
Tamika Rochelle Jackson, 45, Franklin. Possession of crack cocaine, improper lane usage.
NOVEMBER 23
Javondalous Barnes, 24, New Iberia. Possession of marijuana, improper lane usage.
NOVEMBER 24
Tessa Pilgrim, 42, Franklin. Operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/cancelled, operating a motor vehicle not covered by security, improper display of a license plate.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
NOVEMBER 19
Brice Jones, 25, Joseph St., Franklin. REsisting an officer, obstruction of justice, violation of uniformed controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone, possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute - crack cocaine, possession of schedule IV narcotics with intent to distribute - clonazepam, possession of schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute - marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, second or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Susan Boyd, 56, Gumpoint Lane, Franklin. Remaining where forbidden.
NOVEMBER 24
Dereke Guilbeau, 23, Hamm St., Franklin. Interfering with a law enforcement investigation.
Ra’kem Tillman, 18, Hamilton St., Franklin. Hold for another agency, simple battery, theft.
Aaron LIghtfoot, 32, Robertson St., Franklin. Signal lamps and signal devices, careless operation, resisting an officer.
Je’sus Giles, 19, Ibert St., Franklin. Loud music, driver must be licensed, theft of a motor vehicle.
Jamal Johnson, 26, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin. Loud music, aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension, possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
NOVEMBER 25
April Phillips, 41, Anderson St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Kendrick Madison, 43, Anderson St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 26
Vernija Loston, 22, Talbot St., Franklin. Flight from an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia - first offense, possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana - first offense.
Joseph McDaniel, 39, Second St., Franklin. Simple assault.
NOVEMBER 27
Sidney Tabb Jr., 46, Kathy Lane, Franklin. Driving while intoxicated - second offense.
Tyrone Freeman, 51, Hwy. 87, Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - ecstasy, possession of schedule I - marijuana, criminal trespassing, resisting an officer.
Chris Baptiste, 52, Hamilton St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - ecstasy, possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana, criminal trespassing.
Laura Newbaker, 36, Lee Charles, Franklin. Telephone harassment.
NOVEMBER 28
Jameon Jack, 37, West Ibert St., Franklin. Theft.
Timothy Nickels, 57, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by intoxication.
NOVEMBER 29
Troy Lumpkin, 30, Willow St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Charlie Scott, 58, Franklin. Remaining where forbidden.