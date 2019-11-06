IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 23
Earl Jamar Gilliam, 28, 1222 Weeks St. Parole violation, manufacturing drugs-schedule II.
Durice Richard Jr., 66, 75 Cutts Road, Otis. Two counts-home improvement fraud, hold for another agency.
Donovan Blake Broussard, 41, 4916 Elizabeth Plessala. Failure to appear.
Marisol Mojica Quintero, 53, 1218 W. Main St. Theft.
Alix Catherine Romero, 24, 503 Ed Broussard Road. Criminal abandonment.
Theotis A. Deal Jr., 28, 303 Stillwater Road, Broussard. Resisting an officer, criminal trespassing.
Jacoby Javonte Thibodeaux, 25, 327 Fontelieu Drive. Possession with intent-schedule I & II, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, proceeds derived from drug transactions.
Edward Joseph Thibodeaux Jr., 38, 5318 W. Old Spanish Trail. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, cruelty to a juvenile.
Derrick Paul Wiggins, 40, 507 Fontelieu St. Three counts-attempted first degree-murder, possession/carrying a firearm by a convicted felon.
Cornelius Joseph Perrio Jr., 22, 111 Day St. Failure to appear, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Johnathan L. Evans, 45, 133 Clay St., Winnfield. Theft, resisting by refusing to identify.
OCTOBER 24
Marlon T. Daigle, 29, 1606 Lake Dauterive Road. Second-driving while intoxicated
Iesha Keen Sereal, 28, 643 Myrtis St. Battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
Craig Allen Harris, 52, 112 Crofton St. Violation of probation, failure to appear.
Garrett Scott Estay, 49, 5088 Tanglewood Road, McComb, MS. Contempt of court.
Oliver Anthony Garrette Sr., 52, 514 W. Pershing St. Contempt of court.
McDaniel James Narcisse, 28, 900 Mississippi St. Simple burglary, illegally carrying weapons.
Keed Joseph Viator, 52, 338 Magnolia Ave. Theft of a motor vehicle, theft.
Crystal Matthews, 35, 127 Hyacinth St., St. Martinville. Theft, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danny Anthony Narcisse, 46, 911 E. Pershing St. Entry/remaining after forbidden, disturbing the peace.
Dillion Brandon Tabb, 27, 207 S. Bourque St., Delcambre. Simple battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Clyde Michael Williams, 33, 400 Camellia Ave., Jeanerette. Theft of utility service, entry/remaining after forbidden.
OCTOBER 25
Aurelien Courville Sr., 27, no address given. Two counts-domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Robert Lee Hamilton Jr., 27, 409 Deare St. Failure to appear.
Sidney Thomas Myers, 35, 7714 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Operating a vehicle under suspension, theft.
George Obey Jr., 24, 779 Daspit Road. Driving while intoxicated, hit and run driving, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
OCTOBER 26
Ramon H. Acosta Ferrer, 60, 805 Henshaw St. Driving while intoxicated, vehicle must use lights.
Tue Minh Nguyen, 58, 921 S. Shireview St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Christine Marie Roman, 51, 821 Morris Charles St., Jeanerette. Aggravated battery.
Calvin Conley, 53, 427 Minnville Road, Jeanerette. Failure to appear, two counts-battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace by intoxication, resisting by refusing to identify, possession of marijuana, driver’s license suspended, license plate switched, proper control of vehicle, no insurance.
Derrick Paul Randall, 33, 900 Yvonne St. Driving while intoxicated, no seat belt in use.
Katherine Eastin, 33, 1613 Coteau Road. Hold for another agency, theft, violation of probation.
Jose Agusten Torres Nazario, 46, no address given. Violation of a protective order.