NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
MARCH 11
David Estelle, 26, 315 Lake Dauterive. Theft, monetary instrument abuse, issuing worthless checks.
Jurrissia Baker, 25, 418 Weeks Island Road. Theft.
Travis Alexander, 31, 1033 Harrison St. Possession with intent-schedule I, firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm.
Tyler Phillips, 21, 985 Iberia St. Possession with intent-schedule I, firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm.
Cory Hills, 35, 515 E. Dale St. Driving while intoxicated, careless operation, no insurance, driving under suspension.
MARCH 12
Destin Delahoussaye, 24, 2813 Coteau Road. Possession with intent-schedule I, II, II & IV, resisting an officer.
Jason Pharr, 46, 112 Brickerton Drive, Lafayette. Simple burglary.
Haleigh McBride, 34, 309 East Drive. Two counts-monetary instrument abuse, possession of drugs-schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft.
Gabriel Bates, 30, 1270 Pierre Matte Road, Branch. Two counts-monetary instrument abuse, obstruction of justice.
Joshua Decoux, 30, 1910 White St. Principle to monetary instrument abuse.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
MARCH 12
Shawn Jenkins, 43, Morris Street, Franklin. Second degree-battery.
MARCH 13
Joseph Daniels Jr., 23, Samuel Street, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, possession of drugs-schedule IV/alprazolam.
MARCH 17
Keenze Howard, 54, Ninth Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Rodney Bowie, 42, Tenth Street, Franklin. Theft, failure to appear.