IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 22
Dana Joseph Broussard, 64, 1603 East Patout St. Librs/sexual assault with an object, domestic abuse battery.
Charles Gary Brister, 34, 1737 Jennifer St. Failure to appear.
Elijah James Westly, 52, 731 W. Washington St. Two counts failure to appear.
Kristin Landry, 35, 1201 L. Dubois Road. Aggravated battery, failure to appear.
Geontre Brenton Bobb, 22, 2413 Third St., Jeanerette. Simple criminal damage to property.
Shantelle Navarre, 39, 208 Castillo Road. Theft.
William James Rogers, 39, no address given. Illegal use of a weapon, felony carrying illegal weapon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, failure to appear, theft.
NOVEMBER 23
Jimmy Anthony Williams, 39, 717 Elizabeth St. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, domestic abuse - child endangerment, false imprisonment, resisting an officer, driver’s license suspended.
NOVEMBER 24
Almon Hopkins, 39, no address given. Hold for another agency.
Lisa Ann Hebert, 53, 140 S. Leon Drive, Ghenns. Hold for another agency.
Tommy Anthony Lewis Jr., 33, 608 Myers St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Phoxay Kattavilavong Jr., 35, 3700 Melancon Road. Four counts failure to appear.
Toby James Viator, 36, 600 Coteau Holmes Road. Domestic abuse - strangulation, domestic abuse - child endangerment, cruelty to the infirm, two counts failure to appear, violation of protective order.
Jarrell Joseph Colbert, 27, 3107 Oliva Road. Second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, felony carrying illegal weapon, parole violation.
Mark Darrell Fogleman Jr., 49, 1372 Jennifer St. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 25
Rannon Durrel Fletcher, 35, 1212 Field St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Samuel Jacob Galetskas, 33, 901 Ray Road. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Robert Henry Ruehle, 40, 9315 Deville, Erath. Failure to appear, schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allen C. Smith, 52, 217 Dugas Road, St. Martinville. Domestic abuse - child endangerment, domestic abuse battery.
Dalton Duhon, 47, 7809 Jackie St. Hold for another agency, violation of protective order, driving while intoxicated.
Sherri Nicole Leblanc, 39. 109 N. Charles Campbell Road, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Jessica Marie Metzel, 25, no address given. Attempted carjacking.
NOVEMBER 27
Justin Michael Woolwine, 22, no address given. Schedule II drugs.
Jamone Lamar Ceaser, 32, 710 China St. Violation of protective order.
Brennon Richard Lopez, 25, 2501 Segura Road. Librs/immovable structures.
NOVEMBER 28
Byron Marshall, 52, 223 Mary Ann St., St. Martinville. Harassing phone calls.
NOVEMBER 29
Norbert Henry Etienne, 27, 616 Mixon St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Vaughn Monroe Davis Jr., 31, 1225 Angie St. Dating partner abuse.
James Blake Buteaux, 31, 5113 Avery Island Road. Domestic abuse battery, theft.
Spencer Lamar Reaux, 32, 716 S. Bailey St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
NOVEMBER 30
Michael Wayne Hogan Jr., 24, 507 James St. simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
William Lee Fields, 53, 106 Sycamore St. violation of protective order, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Robinson, 27, 3606 L. Theriot Road. Failure to appear.
DECEMBER 1
Trayton Poirrier, 21, 4407 K & K Drive. Possession with intent - schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, remaining in park after hours, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance.
Sidney J. Bergeron, 59, 201 Elmwood, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Paul Anthony Maturin, 35, 9819 Lake Peigneur. Parole violation.
Bernice Marie Lebouef, 52, 4317 Suzette St. Librs/immovable structures, simple criminal damage to property, criminal conspiracy, criminal trespassing.
Melody Ann Boudreaux, 53, 223 LeBlanc St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
DECEMBER 2
Terry Lynn Lewis, 43, 710 Providence St. Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Brennin Ray Schouest, 21, 4815 Labiche Road. Theft of goods over $500.
Jarmaqua James Daniels, 33, 716 St. Jude St. Monetary instrument abuse, possession of stolen things, possession with intent - schedule I, violation of protective order, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of legend drugs, schedule III drugs, schedule II drugs, possession with intent - schedule II.
DECEMBER 3
Kerris Cleo Balthazar, 39, 102 Loren Ave. Schedule III drugs.
Vickie Gibson, 58, 4801 Autumn Lane, Jeanerette. Two counts failure to appear.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
NOVEMBER 20
Caroll Trahan, 43, 107 E. Tampico St. Violation of protective order, domestic abuse battery - child endangerment.
Angela Desoto, 51, 112 E. Lawrence St. Operating vehicle while intoxicated/under the influence.
Colby Francois, 25, 1277 B Francisco Road, St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 22
Dana Broussard, 64, 1603 E. Patout St. Domestic abuse battery, sexual assault.
Charles Brister, 34, 1737 Jennifer St. Hold for another agency.
Elijah Westley Sr., 52, 731 W. Washington St. No seat belt/child restraint, no driver’s license in possession.
Shantelle Navarre, 39, 2008 Castillo Road. Theft.
William Rogers Jr., 39, 2008 Castillo Road. Possession of a firearm by convicted felon, two counts theft.
NOVEMBER 23
Jimmy Williams, 39, 717 Elizabeth St., Resisting, suspended driver’s license, theft, domestic abuse battery - child endangerment, false imprisonment.
NOVEMBER 24
Charles Graves, 54, 295 Camelia St. Open burning.
Toby Viator, 36, 600 Coteau Holmes Road. violation of protective order, three holds for another agency.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 2
Jasmeira Sade Jack, 21, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, resisting an officer or office, entering contraband into a penal institution, failure to appear.
Valerie Denise Navy, 32, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Tyronn Keith Charles, 33, Franklin. Aggravated assault, second degree battery, failure to appear.
DECEMBER 3
Joshua Glen Miles Jones, 33, Franklin. Failure to appear.
DECEMBER 4
Loren Anthony Wells Sr., 45, Franklin. Improper lane usage, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Till Kirk Bernard, 40, New Iberia. Careless operation, driving under suspension.
Davien Charles Burrell, 20, Franklin. Failure to signal turn, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Louis Charles, 56, Baldwin. Simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute - synthetic cannabinoids.
DECEMBER 6
Jarmarlon Jakell Smith, 24, Franklin. Failure to signal turn, possession of marijuana.
Michael Dean McIntyre II, 40, Franklin. Driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of a person under 17 years of age.
John Charles Acoste III, 36, Franklin. Failure to appear.
DECEMBER 7
Melvin Ray Hunter, 48, Baldwin. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, careless operation, driver must be licensed.