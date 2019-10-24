ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 18
Oscar J. Stewart III, 20, 601 Geuiberteau St., Jeanerette. Criminal damage to property, simple battery, disturbing the peace by fighting.
OCTOBER 19
John Anthony Boyd Sr., 50, 111 Hogan Lane, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Christopher Charles Burgess, 44, 8200 Hwy. 182, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner, resisting arrest or officer, entry/remaining after forbidden, simple arson.
OCTOBER 20
Donovantae Lamarcus Ozenne, 24, 427 Robertson St., New Iberia. Procedures on approach of an emergency vehicle, no driver’s license.
Cherelle Rener, 35, 600 Pellerin St., Jeanerette. Careless operation.
Lois Marie Thomas, 58, 130 Bray Lane, Franklin. Criminal damage to property, simple battery, resisting arrest or officer, disturbing the peace by fighting.
James Crosby, 53, 2136 Hwy. 83, Franklin. Failure to appear, probation violation.
Jules Anthony Druilhet Jr., 45, 1441 Mitchell St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery by strangulation, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, failure to appear.
OCTOBER 21
Derek Wayne Neville, 45, 996 Chitimacha Trail, Charenton. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Christine Stratton Crane, 49, 866 Verdunville Road, Franklin. Battery on a police officer, resisting arrest or officer, possession of marijuana, proper equipment required on vehicles.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
OCTOBER 14
Lee Moses, 74, Weber Street, Franklin. Obscenity.
Earl Brown, 32, Lombard Street, New Iberia. Theft.
OCTOBER 16
John Carter, 32, Park Ave., Franklin. Indecent behavior with juveniles.
OCTOBER 17
Jaquan Verrett, 21, Ash St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Tracey Mitchell, 27, Isaac Street, Franklin. Theft, failure to appear.
OCTOBER 20
Randranique Williams, 28, Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette. Simple criminal damage to property.