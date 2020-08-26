NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JULY 29
Eric Etienne, 32, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, Apt. M2. New Iberia City Court warrant for no driver’s license.
Phyllis Collins, 55, 900 Mississippi St., Apt. D51. Aggravated battery.
JULY 30
James Rozas, Jr., 32, 3026 Eunice Iota Hwy, Eunice. Battery of an ER personnel, resisting an officer.
Shelly Kelly, 38, 6307 Gaspard Rd. Battery on police officer, resisting, remaining after forbidden.
JULY 31
Richard Coons, 33, 4005 McAnally St. Warrant for theft.
Travoris Rhodes, 20, 916 Bank Ave. Possession of schedule 1, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ruffin Walker, 31, 128 Guadulape St. Theft.
Charley Davis, 63, 2003 Edward Provost. Possession of schedule 1 controlled dangerous substance (2nd or subsequent offense).
Carl Edmond, 35, 409 Armentor St. Domestic abuse battery.
AUGUST 1
Patrick Melancon, Jr., 42, 1528 Montagne St. Warrant for probation violation.
Lauren Huckaby, 39, 2801 E. Old Spanish Trail, #7. Theft - second offense, resisting an officer by giving false information, New Iberia City Court warrant for probation violation, outside agency failure to appear warrant for trial.
AUGUST 2
Bernice Lebouef, 51, 4317 Suzette St. Possession of schedule II, simple possession of marijuana, failure to dim.
Michael Derise, Jr., 46, 1115 Iberia St. Outside agency warrant.
Jude A. Warfel, 44, 339 Magnolia Ave. Warrant for theft (2nd offense), switched license plate, no insurance, driving under suspension, expired motor vehicle inspection, outside agency failure to appear warrant for drug court.
Ronald Davis, 60, 610 Hacker St. Driving under the influence 3rd offense, careless operation, failure to change address, open container.
Adam Reed, 36, 214 Bunker Hill, Baton Rouge. Possession with intent schedule I, possession drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance, subsequent offense.
AUGUST 3
Steven Judice, 54, 5219 Sugar Oaks Road. Careless operation, possession with intent to distribute schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance, four counts-outside agency failure to appear warrant.
Becky LeBlanc, 34, 1406 Jefferson St. Possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, outside agency warrant for non-support.
AUGUST 4
Thomas Davis, 64, 1004 Walton St. Home invasion.
AUGUST 5
Courtlynn Williams, 23, 315 Emery Lewis. Warrant for simple damage to property, warrant for simple possession of schedule 1.
Jake Melancon, 27, 1664 Nursey Hwy., Breaux Bridge. Contempt of court.
Chandler Lumpkin, 20, 14512 Hwy. 685, Erath. Simple possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of a stolen firearm.
Jake Landry, 21, 21504 Dehart St., Apt. 15D. License plate lights, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts-possession with intent to distribute schedule 1, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ayden McDonald, 19, 500 Doc Duhon St., Lafayette. Contempt of court.
Donald Derise, 41, 4100 Darnell Road. Probation revoked.
Lionel Smothers, 21, 2800 Sugarmill Road. Contempt of court.
Mia Absent, 27, 100 Journet Drive, St. Martinville. Warrant for theft-second offense, warrant for issuing worthless checks, warrant for simple battery, warrant for probation violation.
AUGUST 6
Sanchez Leonard, 40, 918 S. Corrine St. Theft (two or more priors), remaining out after being forbidden.
Dequasius Jean-Batiste, 35, 1112 Twenty Arpent Road. Warrant for simple damage to property, warrant for theft-valued at less than $1000.00.
AUGUST 7
Aaron Darcey, 39, 115 Martin Road, Franklin. Disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
AUGUST 7
Girard Navy, Jr., 28, Seventh St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery - second offense, two counts domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, violation of protective order.
AUGUST 9
Eric Benjamin, 62, Willow St., Franklin. Criminal damage to property.
AUGUST 10
Antoinette Uze, 37, Iberia St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
AUGUST 11
Jumichael Smith, 41, Sixth St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
AUGUST 13
Jerome Darby, 57, Fifth St., Franklin. Theft under $1,000.00-2nd offense, resisting an officer, possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana)-4th offense, possession of drug paraphernalia-4th offense.
AUGUST 16
Joey jack, 45, O’Neal Chube St., Franklin. Domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, resisting an officer.
AUGUST 17
Karl Charles, 34, Anderson St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery, possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana).
Keenze Howard, Sr., 55, Ninth St., Franklin. Aggravated second degree battery, reckless operation of a vehicle.
AUGUST 18
Darien Mitchell, 23, Adrian St., New Iberia. Two counts-possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana), possession of schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute, six counts-possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm.
Dereke Guilbeau, Jr., 23, Hamm St., Franklin. Two counts-possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana), two counts-contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of a stolen firearm, six counts-possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a firearm.
Davien Burrell, 19, Admiral Doyle Dr., Jeanerette. Six counts-possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a firearm, two counts-contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, two counts-possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana), possession of a stolen firearm.
Devin Allen, 19, Admiral Doyle Dr., Jeanerette. Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana), six counts-possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts-contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, two counts-possession of drug paraphernalia.
AUGUST 20
Deondric Butler, 25, Ninth St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery, failure to appear.
Alfred Collins, Jr., 28, Maple St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana).
AUGUST 21
Cornelius Grimm, 25, Seventh St., Franklin. Two counts-establishing of speed zone, stop signs & yield signs, two counts-aggravated obstruction of highway commerce, obstruction of justice, two counts-possession of schedule I narcotics, and possession of schedule IV narcotics.
AUGUST 22
Kimiya Joseph, 26, Morris St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Tashalyn Foster, 21, St. Joseph Lane, Franklin. Three counts-disturbing the peace by fighting, three counts-simple battery, aggravated second degree battery.
Vernija Loston, 21, Talbot St., Franklin. Principle to second degree battery, three counts-simple battery, three counts-disturbing the peace by fighting.
AUGUST 23
Ebonie Brown, 31, A St., Franklin. Three counts-disturbing the peace by fighting, principle to aggravated second degree battery, aggravated assault with a vehicle.
Ingrid Jack, 30, Highway 83, Franklin. Three counts-disturbing the peace by fighting, principle to aggravated second degree battery.
AUGUST 25
Rodney Jackson, 54, Ibert St., Franklin. Theft of a motor vehicle.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
AUGUST 22
Azizi Valier, 34, Chitimacha Trail, Charenton. Second offense-possession of schedule I (marijuana), possession of legend drug without a prescription, speeding, no insurance in vehicle.