NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
OCTOBER 2
Sabrina Gibson, 25, 101 S. Corinne St. Disturbing the peace, criminal trespassing.
Andre’ney Broussard, 23, 200 Merchant Blvd., Lafayette. Theft, contempt of court.
Danielle Reedom, 40, 612 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive. Two counts-contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Christopher Pellerin, 40, 1217 Versailles Crescent. Theft, remaining after forbidden, possession of marijuana.
Ryan Courville Jr., 18, 1411 Willow St. Domestic abuse battery.
Coneisha Derouen, 19, 511 Bank Ave. Theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Brenton Bobb, 34, 1000 West End Drive. Simple escape, failure to signal, resisting an officer, possession of drugs-schedule II, obstruction of justice.
Jainey Boudreaux, 24, 817 Agnes St. Violation of a protective order, possession of drugs-schedule II.
IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 27
Charles Ray Frederick Jr., 38, 602 McDonald St. Domestic abuse battery, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Spencer M. Rollins, 38, 10300 Old Jeanerette Road. Violation of probation.
Dustin Ray Daigle, 36, 1888 School St., Opelousas. Hold for another agency, parole violation.
Lorrie J. Verret, 38, 1210 Weber St., Franklin. Two counts-failure to appear.
Rebecca D. Seraile, 27, 900 Mississippi St. Violation of probation.
Alfred James Washington, 31, 1120 Hwy. 83, Franklin. Failure to appear, violation of probation.
Trevor Cole Zachary, 22, 1432 Parkview Drive, Opelousas. Hold for another agency.
Ricky Chanthavongsy, 32, 1353 Julia St. Failure to appear.
Tyron Anthony Fontenot, 42, 104 Nina Hwy., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Kent Ray Simon, 37, 516 Elizabeth St. Three counts-unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule II, distribution of drugs-schedule II.
Lam H. Pham, 28, 601 Parkview St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Dameon Girouard, 32, 308 Hawthorne St., Abbeville. Two counts-hold for another agency.
Richard Verret, 54, no address given. Issuing worthless check.
SEPTEMBER 28
Benjamin Matthew Decuir, 40, 128 Alameda St. Domestic abuse battery.
Trevor James Olivier, 33, 2718 Olivier Road, Jeanerette. Third-driving while intoxicated, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, driver’s license suspended, motor vehicle needs two headlights.
Arlen James Segura, 43, 821 W. Washington St. Domestic abuse battery, violation of probation.
Dedrick Ray Minor, 46, 7100 Chastant Road. Attempted unauthorized entry, domestic abuse battery.
Ruth Alexa Dominique, 49, no address given. Illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of stolen things.
Jacob Shane Williams, 28, 900 Mississippi St. Dating partner abuse, resisting by refusing to identify, theft.
Charles Kelegan Jr., 52, 5416 Hwy. 14. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts-hold for another agency.
Donald Joseph Francis, 23, 720 W. Washington St. Simple possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons.
Travis Ray Levine, 49, 803 Myrtis St. Simple criminal damage to property.
SEPTEMBER 29
Iesha Keen Sereal, 28, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Disturbing the peace by intoxication.
Alix Catherine Romero, 24, 603 Ed Broussard Road. Possession of drugs-schedule I & II.
Dylan Michael Reeves, 25, 434 Orange St. Domestic abuse/aggravated assault.
Kade Joseph Granger, 24, 113 E. Main St. Failure to appear.
Peter Patout, 38, 137 Hilltop Circle. Aggravated battery, domestic abuse with child endangerment.
SEPTEMBER 30
Noah Sharpe, 20, 316 Ashton St. False imprisonment, simple kidnapping, domestic abuse battery.
Jessica Willis, 43, 4300 S. Lewis St. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randy James Broussard Jr., 31, 620 McDonald St. Possession of methamphetamine.
Allen Perro Jr., 62, 531 Armentor St. Violation of probation.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 25
Latosha Evette Sophus, 42, 11213 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Jarvis Dwayne Richard, 36, 207 Newman St., Baldwin. Two counts-failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 26
Janell Ourso, 63, 9205 Jessie St., Jeanerette. Improper lane usage, possession with intent-marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone.
Curstone Paul Alfred, 43, 298 Eves St., Jeanerette. Criminal trespassing.
Jacob Wilson Zirlott, 36, 112 Oxford Loop, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Steven Paul Richard Sr., 38, 805 Anderson St., Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Madeline Lilly Mae Hebert, 21, 299 Gibbs Road, Franklin. Vehicle burglary.
SEPTEMBER 27
Walneisha T. Coleman, 27, 1015 Eagle St., Franklin. Speeding.
Charles Johnson, 24, 535 Druhilet St., Jeanerette. Improper lane usage, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Shields, 19, 312 Kerry St., Baldwin. Failure to report an accident.
SEPTEMBER 29
Terell Javon Davis, 23, 1910 Canal Drive, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, improper display of license plate, two counts-failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 30
Donald Bernard Williams Sr., 35, 710 Anderson St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Kevin Glen Davis, 52, 207 Pickett Lane, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Luanglatbandith Vong, 54, 933 Lynn Circle, New Iberia. Speeding, driving under suspension.
OCTOBER 1
Randolph Anthony Joseph, 27, 163 Roy Lane, Franklin. Disturbing the peace-noise, resisting a police officer with force, battery on a police officer.
Bon Van Nguyen, 59, 110 Sugar Mill Lane, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
OCTOBER 2
Tyjuandre Darrell Harris, 22, 502 Fredrick Lane, Baldwin. Possession of marijuana.
OCTOBER 3
Willie John Louis, 32, 400 Ira St., Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana, improper lane usage.
Christopher Patterson, 20, 212 Southeast Blvd., Franklin. Simple battery.
Dontrell Damone Colbert, 23, 200 Lockley St., Baldwin. Possession of marijuana.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
OCTOBER 3
Remus Tardy, 35, Labau Street, Baldwin. Criminal trespassing.
OCTOBER 10
Jude Boudreaux, 21, Oneida Street, Charenton. Reckless operation.
Jace Gachassin, 20, Crestview Drive, New Iberia. Reckless operation.
OCTOBER 13
Kevin Diggs, 41, Royal Lane, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.