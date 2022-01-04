IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 7
Justin James Broussard, 31, 3318 Vida Shaw Road. Failure to appear.
Russell Joseph Aucoin III, 26, 222 Pinaud St., St. Martinville. Two holds for other agencies.
Mark Dominique, 59, 623 Lombard St. Battery of a dating partner.
Tyree T. Thompson, 26, 536 Lasalle St. Three counts failure to appear.
Jeremy Smith, 36, 906 Corrine St. Penalty for distribution, possess with intent; simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances; pedestrian on highways; violation of controlled dangerous substances law; illegal carrying of a weapon; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; carrying a firearm on school property.
DECEMBER 8
Ryan Christopher Gardemal, 43, 101 Rue De Gravelle, #28. Prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia.
Israel Plessala, 43, 2016 Edward Provost Road, Loreauville. Manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; following vehicles more closely than is reasonable; no driver’s license on possession; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution or possession of legend drugs; obstruction of justice; two counts failure to appear, improper lane usage; hold for another agency.
Darwin Keith Wiggins, 45, 155 Gum Pointe Lane, Franklin. Generic warrant.
Davon James Brown, 33, 604 W. Gilman Road, Lafayette. Three counts of obscenity; failure to appear.
Noah Viator, 22, 332 Daigre St. violation of protective order; domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Travis Javon Alexander, 33, 1341 Twenty Arpent Road, #140. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; violation of controlled dangerous substances law; turning movement and required signals.
DECEMBER 9
Aaron N. Grisaffi, 27, 8018 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, #101. Simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances.
Aubrey Anthony Ourso Jr., 43, 9205 Jessie St., Jeanerette. Fishing or hunting contest fraud - $0 to $100.
Derrick Lee John Williams, 20, 120 Sternberg Drive, Lafayette. Generic warrant.
DECEMBER 10
Del David Richard, 36, 812 Vicnaire St. Possession - schedule I narcotics; simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; bicycles front lamps and side and rear reflectors; three counts failure to appear.
Brandon Javon Spain, 28, 1149 Fulton St. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I.
Alexis Ledet Butler, 28, 714 Hebert St. Failure to appear; attempted second degree murder; aggravated battery; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; theft of items valued $1 to $499; trespassing.
DECEMBER 11
Khamanh Vongchanh, 45, 608 Mississippi St. Violation of protective order; simple burglary; flight from an officer.
Ashlee Nicole Broussard, 36, 304 Bethany Road, Erath. Vehicular homicide; first degree vehicular negligent injuring; careless operation; no seat belt.
Drake Paul Segura, 24, 315 Allen St. Probation violation.
Jeren Joseph Broussard, 21, 6925 La. Hwy. 338, Abbeville. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Trey Joseph Comeaux, 30, 905 Orange Grove. Simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; failure to appear.
Jason Clyde Holden, 48, 2062 N. Perkings Ferry Drive, Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.
Willie Francisco, 34, 1101 Cherokee St. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; firearm free zone, notice, signs; distribution of controlled dangerous substances to a student; two counts possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; two counts of possession of a firearm concealed by a convicted felon; obstruction of justice; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
DECEMBER 12
Jennifer Maillet Naquin, 33, 2790 Rodeo Road, #419, Abbeville. Generic warrant.
DECEMBER 13
Jeremiah Devon Richard, 28, 1016 N. Shattuck St., Lake Charles. Two counts generic warrant.
William Mark Darby, 50, 7714 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, #17, Jeanerette. Failure to appear; flight from an officer; simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; second or subsequent offenses; switched plates.
Kip Stelly, 34, 306 S. Dooley St., Delcambre. Domestic abuse battery.
DECEMBER 14
Aquandre Demaige Spencer, 22, 501 Darby Lane, #209. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; registration plate light required; violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
Brandon Michael Hebert, 36, 315 Alice Drive, Lafayette. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; improper lane usage.
Christian Javier Baez, 20, 12717 Ned Lane, Erath. Attempt on a police officer; second degree murder.
Brennin Ray Schouest, 22, 1320 Hwy. 3319, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Tyson Darill Antoine, 33, 113 Cotton St. Possession of a firearm concealed by a convicted felon; aggravated assault, theft of items valued at $0 to $500; battery of a dating partner.
Chance Smalley, 23, 8810 Leleux Road. Generic warrant; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Joseph, 30, 208 N. Theater St., St. Martinville. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I.
Lionell Kentrell Smothers, 22, 2800 Sugarmill Road. Two counts of contempt of court.
Courtland Fullwood, 33, 1413 First St., Patterson. Generic warrant.
Denitrell Johnlewis, 22, 915 Anderson St. Contempt of court.
DECEMBER 15
Kenneth Lee Martin Jr., 40, 403 Mullins Road. Violation of protective order.
Gina Picard Busby, 45, 1309 Park Ave. Two counts failure to appear.
Kegan Sulie James, 28, no address given. Aggravated domestic abuse battery.
Khamanh Vongchanh, 45, 608 Mississippi St. Two counts violation of protective order; resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer.
Doris Mae Lege, 28, 2313 Rose Lane. Two generic warrants.
Natasia Strange’ Ledet, 28, 600 Mixon St. Assault by drive by shooting; illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrument/weapon; aggravated criminal damage to property; firearm – free zone/notice/signs.
Kevin L. James, 36, 81340 Iberia St. Two counts speeding; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; reckless operation of a vehicle.
Albert James III, 49, 205 Boutte Road. Home invasion; aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property.
DECEMBER 16
Rayshell Williams, 34, 502 Guillotte St., Jeanerette. Possession of schedule IV; possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; obstruction of justice.
Lawanda Robertson, 45, 502 Guillotte St., Jeanerette. Possession with intent to distribute – schedule I; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; general speed law, two counts no seat belt; obstruction of justice.
Brian Keith Lively, 34, 1909 Church St., Jeanerette. Attempted second degree murder; probation violation.
Robert Henry Ruehle, 41, 9315 Deville St., Erath. Failure to appear; flight from an officer; limitations on passing on the left; theft of items valued at $0 to $500.
Kennetre Marryanna Zeaunce, 19, 216 Longview Drive, Lafayette. Non consensual disclosure of a private image.
Justin James Broussard, 31, 3318 Curtis Lane. Theft valued at $1 to $499.
Devontre Renaldo Phillips, 21 112 Barrone St., Baldwin. Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; aggravated flight from an officer.
Jody Ryan Louviere, 34, 8707 Cynthia Drive, Youngsville. Penalty for distribution and possession with intent; possession – schedule II narcotics; riding on bicycles; second or subsequent offenses; prohibited acts – possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
DECEMBER 17
Dusten William Dore, 36, 4804 Loreauville Road. Domestic abuse – child endangerment; domestic abuse battery – strangulation; aggravated assault; simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts – distribution of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor.
Rayona Butts, 44, 2026 St. Charles St., Jeanerette. Possession – schedule IV; turning movement and required signals; expired license plate; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances;operating a vehicle while license is suspended; possession – schedule II narcotics; violation of controlled dangerous substances law; evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
John Daniel Roane, 18, 405 Bayside Road, Jeanerette. Possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; penalty for distribution and possession with intent.
Jade Leblanc, 28, 2040 Georgia St., Jeanerette. Possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; generic warrant.
Tyler Michael Derouen, 22, 2714 S. College Road, Jeanerette. Simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession – schedule II narcotics; violation of controlled dangerous substances law; aggravated flight from an officer; turning movement and required movement and required signals.