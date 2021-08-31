IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
July 1
Leonel, Rodriguez Lopez, 24, 3501 E Old Spanish Trail. Child endangerment/domestic abuse and interfering with emergency communication.
Ryan Hayes, 43, 406 Caroline Dr, New Iberia. Illegal use of a weapon, possession of firearm premises, alcoholic beverages outlet and insurance--proof of within vehicle.
Warren Ayro Sr, 42, 412 Henkle St, Jeanerette. Second degree battery.
David Michael Rochon, 59, 940 Lastrapes St. , Opelousas. Probation violation.
Tyrese Wilton Thibodeaux, 20, 0209 Robitaile Rd, New Iberia. Armed robbery; attempted armed w/use of a firearm and 2nd degree battery.
Brionne, Harrison, 24, 1610 Mlk Jr Dr#210, Abbeville. Warrant out of parish
Taya Turner, 21, 7405 W Louisiana Highway 338 , Abbeville. Two counts of warrant out of parish.
July 2
Drashon Lockett, 20, 704 Hebert St. Possession with intent to distribute schedule 1, illegal possession of stolen firearms, ignoring stop sign, possession firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances and violations of controlled or controlled dangerous substances.
Brison Fuselier, 20, 602 Emery Lewis Ave. Armed robbery, attempted armed w/use of a firearm and second degree battery.
Amber Leigh Claunch, 30, 236 Arthur Dr, Grayson. Warrant.
Russell Paul Picard, 35, 501 Canal St, Jeanerette. Warrant, unauthorized use of a movable, flight from an officer - aggravated, obstruction of justice and marijuana - simple possession.
Justin Joseph Barabin, 33, 613.5 Lovette St, Jeanerette. Aggravated battery, possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon, warrant and contraband taking to/from penal institution.
Sean Patrik Alford, 36, 4600 Mandy Dr.Two counts simple burglary.
July 3
Alvin James Broussard, 75, 810 Audrey St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on the right side of road and careless operation.
July 4
Johnathon Paul Guidry, 35, 3740 Kirkman St, Lake Charles. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation and domestic abuse aggravated assault.
John Keovongxay, 31, 8105 Jones Dr, Youngsville. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
John Allen Polk, 61, 110 Conway St. Home invasion and battery of a dating partner.
July 5
Krystl Hall,36, 1507 Patout St, New Iberia. Aggravated battery.
Steven Graves, 53, 4105 Jefferson Island Rd. Possession - schedule ii narcotics, simple burglary (business), simple criminal damage to property and prohibited acts-possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eli Paul Dupre, 31, 1716 Brianna Dr. Operating while intoxicated; second offense and careless operation.
Mactaveyon Pushia, 22, 613 Hebert St. Resisting a police officer with force or violence and aggravated assault upon a police officer.
Brandon Antoine, 32, 1019 Spencer Loop. Domestic abuse battery and theft - items valued over $300.
Alexander Adam Grisiaffi, 28, 216 Field St. Child endangerment/domestic abuse.
July 6
Jared Chevalier, 34, 703 Buckeye St. Penalty for distribution possession w/intent, penalty for distribution possession w/ intent and possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon.
Jamarcus Archon, 24, 3608 Old Jeanerette Ni. Possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon.
July 7
Alman Robinson, 42, 315 Amesbury Dr, Lafayette. Second degree battery.
Christopher Thomas, 37, 5613 Loreauville Rd. Resisting a police officer with force or violence, resisting an officer and aggravated assault upon a peace officer.
James Allen Cooper, 49, 1008 Alexander Ci, St Martinville. Failure to appear.
Bruce White, 53, 921 Julia St. Aggravated second degree battery, armed robbery and failure to appear.
Robert James Sons 29, 713 E Dale St. Two counts failure to appear.
Daniel Nicholas, 53, 1225 Hebert Ln, St Martinville. Violation of protective order.
Trevontrea Trejuan Freeman, 25, 614 Jennifer Ann St#11, Jeanerette. Probation violation and domestic abuse battery.
Barry Hogan,50, 719 Monnot Rd, Jeanerette. Two counts contempt of court, aggravated battery and simple kidnapping.
Jamie Doucet,31, 121 Santa Inez.Two counts failure to appear, prohibited acts, and schedule II narcotics
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
June 17
Joshua Donnel Robertson, 29, Morgan City. Failure to appear.
Amy Ponce-Mata, 43, Amelia.Texting while driving, driving under suspension and no insurance.
Kashif Jermaine Wallace, 33, Amelia, LA. ATV/off road vehicles on public roadways prohibited, resisting an officer by flight and resisting arrest or officer.
Joshua Jermaine Hopes, 37, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Lee Joseph Allemand, 39, Napoleonville. Driving under suspension, no insurance, failure to signal turn, failure to transfer registration and switched license plate/stolen license plate.
June 18
Leo Randolph White, 38, Morgan City. Driving under suspension.
Salomon Cabanilla, 38, Morgan City. Driving on roadway laned for traffic, driving under suspension, no insurance, expired or no inspection sticker and no registration in vehicle.
Devon Karl Marks Sr, 24, Baldwin. No headlights, possession of marijuana, driver must be licensed and possession of firearm-felon.
Harold Anthony Ganaway III, 22, Patterson. Reckless operation-no accident, speeding and driver must be licensed.
June 23
Jason Jermaine Matthews, 39, Amelia. Failure to appear.
Joell Thiel Bourg, 38, Houma. Possession of schedule II drug with intent to distribute and failure to appear.
Trecia Adams Luke, 49, Franklin. Driving while intoxicated-with accident.
June 24
Keirsten Renee Martin, 23, 513 Tartan St. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property and three counts failure to appear.
Brayton Galentine, 24, 508 Ann St. Two counts failure to appear.
Frankie Clarke, 37, Amelia. Failure to appear, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license,
and failing to honor a written promise to appear.
Destiny James Landry, 46, Lafayette. Failure to appear, operating a vehicle without a
driver’s license and failing to honor a written promise to appear. No bail has been set.
Michael Q. Lewis, 23, Vicksburg, Mississippi. Driving on a roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jermaine Lavone Spain, 36, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Kobe K. Holly, 20, Amelia. Off-road vehicles/authorization of use and on a warrant for battery-simple.
Micah Devonte Young, 20, Morgan City. Computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
June 25
Kevin Glen Davis, 53, Houston, Texas. Improper lane usage, driver must be licensed and a failure to appear.
Kori Ann Terrebonne, 28, Lafayette. No license plate light, possession of drug paraphernalia possession of schedule II drugs and possession of schedule IV drugs.
Matthew Taylor Rollins, 27, Patterson. Failure to appear, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed, disturbing the peace-intoxicated and two counts of terms of probation-contempt of court and theft under $1,000.
Wayne A. Lewis, 50, Belle Rose. Driving under suspension and license plate lights required.
Michael Ray Morris Jr, 22, Franklin, LA. Criminal trespass.
Jamie Keith Mallet, 44, Patterson. Reckless operation with accident, possession of marijuana and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Deirdre Louisa Martin, 47, Patterson. Three counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, four counts, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, two counts resisting an officer, improper lane usage, aggravated flight from officer where human life is endangered, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, possession/distribution/sale of legend drug without prescription, possession/distribution/sale of legend drug without prescription and possession of schedule I drug.
Carlin David Stelly, 43, Franklin. Criminal neglect of family.
Samantha Jolene Landreneau, 29, Morgan City. Disturbing the peace-intoxicated.
Zaire Abdul Hunter, 18, Baldwin. Turning movements and signals required, driver must be licensed and possession of marijuana.
June 28
William Joseph Griffin, 34, Houston, Texas. Improper lane usage, following too close, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions involving drug proceeds
Jean Ange Mossou Sahou, 28, Houston, Texas. Possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions involving drug proceeds
Dunia Angela West, 26, Houston, Texas. Possession of schedule I with intent to distribute (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cynthia Billiot, 31, Patterson. Traffic control signals and driving under suspension.
Ryan Gary Lamar, 41, Franklin. Speeding and driving under suspension.
Dominic Campbell, 43, Houma. Driving under suspension.
Tordarrell Warren White Jr, 24, New Orleans. Introduction of contraband-penal institute and possession of schedule III drug with intent to distribute.
Raymond Lee Gaspar Jr, 39, Lafayette.Failure to appear.
Justin Joseph Barabin, 33, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Donald Roy Grubbs II, 41, Gibson. Driving under suspension, failure to obey traffic control, and no insurance.
June 29
Tonya Jean Conner, 39, Pierre Part. Driving under suspension and improper lane usage.
July 2
Raymon Dontrial Jones Sr., 32, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Caleb Lipari, 19, Patterson. Failure to appear.
Kyle Bailey Bellard, 21, Bayou Vista. Possession of stolen things and on an Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and warrant for failure to appear on the charges of five counts of simple burglary.
Noltavia Latrice Conner, 25, Franklin. Speeding, driver must be licensed, two counts no child restraint, possession of marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in presence of person under 17 years of age and resisting officer by giving false information.
July 3
Travis Anthony Yates Sr., 39, Centerville. Improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Braxton Boudreaux, 25, Elton.Introduction of contraband-penal institution and criminal damage to property-simple.
Monyea Montrell Greer, 30, Harvey. Possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, introduction of contraband-penal institution and criminal damage to property-simple.
Deondre Jarrell Grogan, 19, Morgan City. Driving under suspension and maximum speed limit.
Gerald Wayne Leblanc, 66, Rayne. Driving under suspension and traffic control signals.
July 4
Juvenile Male, 16, Berwick. Domestic abuse battery.
Jill Marie Parker, 46, Patterson. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terri Lynn Landry, 39, Bayou Vista. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antonio Lamonte Blackburn, 48, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Jake J. Quintana, 37, Delcambre. Driving under suspension.
Loren Anthony Wells, Sr., 46, Franklin. Possession of marijuana and no lights in fog.
July 5
Cynthia Marie Ogara, 36, Amelia. Speeding, driving under suspension, failure/owner secure registration, no insurance and switched license plate/stolen license plate.
July 6
Dontrielle Harris, 30, Franklin. Expired license plate and no insurance.
Darren James Darby, 25, Franklin. Simple criminal damage to property.
Robert Carley Chapman, 35, Franklin. Improper lane usage and driving under suspension.
Jerime Lamal Chapman, 33, Patterson. Resisting an officer by flight, resisting a police officer with force non-aggravated, possession of marijuana, possession of legend drug without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carissa Ann Upshaw, 40, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband-penal institution, turning movements and signals required, driving under suspension and possession of schedule II drug with intent to distribute.
Hailey Elizabeth Saucier, 21, Franklin. Speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jaquan Verrett, 22, Franklin. Possession of schedule I (marijuana) and brake lights out.
Trevontrea Freeman, 25, Jeanerette. No turn signal, possession of schedule I (marijuana), possession of schedule IV (Alprazolam), possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer by giving false information, no driver’s license and Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for domestic abuse aggravated battery.
July 7
Eric Demond Dennis, 36, Franklin. Improper lane usage, no driver’s license, resisting an officer by giving false information, obstruction of justice-tampering, possession of schedule II drugs and monetary instrument abuse
Mariah Moore, 33, Jeanerette. Possession of schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexis Logan Williams, 26, Franklin. Speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shelley Marie Scott, 37, Franklin. Speeding, driving under suspension, no insurance, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule II drugs, two counts possession of schedule IV drugs and two counts of possession of legend drug without prescription (2 counts)
Terrance Markell Robinson, Jr., 24, Franklin. Possession of or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, illegal use/possession/control of weapons-crime of violence-controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
Derek Anthony Harrell, 34, Morgan City. Speeding and driving under suspension.
Gerald Tramond Sophus, 31, Franklin, LA. Two counts of failure to appear.
Ben Anthony Joseph, 38, Thibodaux. Speeding, driving under suspension and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled.
July 8
Sara Ann Bella, 36, Patterson. Failure to appear.
Krystyn Layne Parker, 29, Morgan City. Failure to appear.
James Patrick Freifeld, 41, Berwick. Failure to appear.
Miesha Nneka Gray, 26, Thibodaux.Domestic abuse battery.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
July 16
Braydon Ward, 21, Third St., Franklin. Interference with a law enforcement investigation.
Mario Castellanos, 47, Anderson St. Domestic abuse battery by strangulation two counts domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and resisting an officer.
JULY 20
Dejhon Parker, 24, Gumpoint Ln., Franklin. Warrant.
JULY 21
Donald Welch, 56, Robert St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
July 22
Ben Louviere, 42, Pine St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
July 23
Tommy Carson, 50, Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin. Warrant.
July 25
Kient Martin, 31, Myra St., Franklin, LA. Failure to appear.
July 26
Hunter Boudreaux, 19, Bigler St., Franklin. Simple battery of the infirm.
July 27
Hunter Boudreaux, 19, Bigler St., Franklin. Warrant.
Billy LaJaunie, 52, of Willow St., Franklin. Second degree battery.