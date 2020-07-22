NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JUNE 19
Dayton Gary, 22, 701 Mixon St. Theft, hit and run driving, failure to appear.
Derrick Chevalier, 32, 820 Knight St., St. Martinville. Probation violation.
Justin Worick, 23, 2501 Claude LeBlanc. Failure to appear.
JUNE 20
Kody Talley, 29, 903 Lynn Circle. Second-driving while intoxicated, hit and run driving, careless operation.
Mickey Suire, 45, 2409 Catahoula Hwy., St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
JUNE 21
William Walker, 34, 904 Yvonne St. Remaining where forbidden.
Devran Berard, 24, 512 Daspit Road. Domestic abuse batter with child endangerment.
Tiffany Brooks, 33, 501 Darby Lane. Cruelty to juveniles.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JUNE 29
Joseph Darby, 39, Anderson Street, Franklin. Open container in vehicle, two counts-possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs-schedule II/methamphetamine, possession with intent-schedule I/marijuana, possession of drugs-schedule II/crack cocaine, possession of drugs-schedule IV/xanax.
JULY 2
Keenze Howard, 55, Ninth Street, Franklin. Resisting an officer with force, disturbing the peace, simple escape.
JULY 3
Lola McCarty, 36, Trowbridge Street, Franklin. Criminal abandonment of child, cruelty to juveniles.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JULY 3
Lance Savoie, 23, Victory Drive, New Iberia. Accessory after the fact for simple criminal damage to property, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance.
JULY 12
Arthur Collins, 49, Mary Garret Road, Baldwin. Second-driving while intoxicated, speeding, driver must be licensed, two counts-failure to appear.
JULY 13
Chelsey Cook, 33, Coushatta Drive, Charenton. Domestic abuse.