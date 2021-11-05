IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 11
Bazil Elliot-Paul Lancelin, 24, 1825 Main St., Jeanerette. Two counts failure to appear; Terrorizing; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; firearm in free zone, notice, signs; attempted first degree murder.
Edward T. Feltcher, 58, 810 Audrey St. Failure to appear; hold for another agency.
OCTOBER 12
Scotty James Latiolais, 50, 9306 Coteau Road, Erath. Possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; turning movement and required NT and required signals.
Darnika Mecoe Richards, 36, 726 Myrtis St. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation; improper display of temporary registration/license; insurance - proof within vehicle; resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer.
Dwayne Peter Butler, 34, 755 W. Pershing St. First degree robbery; misrepresentation during booking; theft - items valued $0 to $500; resisting an officer.
Edward Francis Prevost Sr., 46, 61 Vine St. Operating while intoxicated - third offense.
Jacoby Dwayne Harrison, 1013 Mississippi St., Lot 7. Domestic abuse battery; non-consensual disclosure of a private image; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I.
OCTOBER 13
Forest Lee, 57, 512 Daigre St. Registration plate light required; driver must be licensed; insurance required in vehicle - security required; possession - schedule II narcotics.
Lerneisha Renae Stevenson, 38, 1912 Carmel Drive, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Marshelle Dinicole Davis, 23, 107 Knox Ave., Dallas, Texas. Generic warrant.
Devonte Dauphine, 22, 1725 Cypress Island Hwy., St. Martinville. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Angela Dore, 47, 6706 Bull Island Road, Lot 2. Forgery; bank fraud; identity theft; failure to seek assistance; monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
Jaquandre Rosette, 21, 2207 N. Neco Town Road. Armed robbery - attempted armed with use of a firearm.
David Lennon Crawford, 22, no address given. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
OCTOBER 14
Jeremy Hamilton Watterson, 36, 7802 Kayla Drive. Reckless operation of a vehicle; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; unauthorized use of a movable.
Quintelle Terya Juneau, 29, 3812 Zip Lane, Lot 8. Possession - schedule II narcotics; four counts failure to appear.
John Michael Mason, 25, 4305 Forge Lane. Aggravated kidnapping.
OCTOBER 15
Kevin Troy Collins, 29, 1610 Martin Luther King Drive, Abbeville. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; violations of controlled dangerous substances; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; failure to dim lights, registration - plate light required; temporary plates - expired; insurance - proof within vehicle; driver must be licensed; violation of registration - cancelled plate.
Daquandrick Etienne, 22, 500 Resweber Highway, St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Javonte Dovon Marks, 19, 620 Louise St. Simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substance; violations of controlled dangerous substances; carrying firearm on school property; obstruction of justice; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; pornography involving juveniles; carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Kristy Annette Snyder, 32, 508 Evangeline St. Possession of firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chad Michael Broussard, 47, 307 N. Central St., Delcambre. Criminal conspiracy; principals; theft of a motor vehicle; criminal trespassing/all other offenses.
Tommy Francis Callias, 51, 508 S. Evangeline St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; contraband taking to/from penal institution; second or subsequent offenses; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession - schedule II narcotics; illegal possession of stolen things; two counts criminal conspiracy; principals; theft of items valued $0 to $500.
Kevin Lee Landry, 43, 4202 Luke Road, Erath. Prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; contraband taking to/from penal institution; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; possession - schedule II narcotics; failure to appear; criminal conspiracy; principals; theft of goods; illegal possession of stolen things.
Russell Paul Barrilleaux, 37, 4816 Brian Blvd. Prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties.
Nyjal Aly Hurst, 28, 600 French St. Generic warrant.
Jamahl James Grubbs, 30, 215 School Alley. Attempted second degree murder.
Ronnie Jude Touchet, 40, 231 Roger Road, Lafayette. Generic warrant.
Shamorick Loray Hensley, 41, 521 Trappey St., Jeanerette. Theft valued at $1,000 less than $5,000; trespassing.
Gregory Guidry Jr., 26, 121 Johnson Ally. Domestic abuse battery.
James Hughes, 69, 908 Falcon Drive, Florien. Domestic abuse - aggravated assault.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 19
Shane Allen Paul Sr., 34, Baldwin. Failure to dim headlights; possession of marijuana.
Darien Mitchell, 24, New Iberia. Improper lane usage; driving while under suspension; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I - marijuana; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
OCTOBER 20
Joaquima Javon Brown, 27, Franklin. Failure to appear.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 14
Ronnie Boatman, 43, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin. Obscenity.
OCTOBER 19
Hunter Boudreaux, 20, Bigler St., Franklin. Cyber stalking.