IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 14
Devin Michael Cahee, 26, 904 Verna St. Failure to appear.
Pouriye John Ighani, 35, 633 Lamsion Road, Duson. Hold for another agency.
Shena Marie Richard, 39, 1208 E. East St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Justin Jamal Fusilier, 32, 1506 Old Jeanerette Road. Failure to appear.
Tina Berrios, 44, 1024 Walton St. Theft of goods $100 to $499.
Rebecca Marie Doucet, 49, 1022 Walton St. Theft of goods over $500.
OCTOBER 15
Grayling Adam Vice, 60, 519 Bayard St. Probation violation.
Markues Trevon Grant, 19, 520 Druilhet St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Blake O. Cuti, 24, 32525 Clinton Allen, Denham Springs. Possession of drugs-schedule II, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vasam Pathammavong, 35, 3110 Savannaket Drive, Broussard. Theft of goods under $100, entry/remaining after forbidden.
Corey Eligah Riles, 46, 101 F St., Duson. Possession with intent-schedule II, obstruction of justice, proceeds derived from drug transactions, turning signal required.
Paul J. Bonin Jr., 27, 5111 Weeks Island Road. Home invasion.
OCTOBER 16
Tristan Michael-James Lloyd, 24, 5003 Ben Circle. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, contempt of court.
Bobbie Jean Hebert, 42, 1025 S. Corrine St. Possession of drugs-schedule I, driving while intoxicated, general speed law, open container.
Adrien Michael Hardy, 38, 112 Texaco St., Pierre Part. Two counts-failure to appear.
Paul Conner, 56, 934.5 Henshaw St. Hold for another agency, Three counts-theft/multiple offender, three counts-entry/remaining after forbidden, theft of vehicle/multiple offender, resisting a police officer.
Herman Jabor Brown, 33, 329 North St. Battery of a police officer.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
OCTOBER 17
Alfred Jolivette Jr., 70, 418 N. Landry Drive. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Otis Black, 45, 1714 New Horizon Drive. Domestic abuse battery by strangulation, theft, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple battery.
William Walker, 21, 1505 Center St. Criminal trespassing.
Jada Landry, 21, 105 Dark Alley. Aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license, expired driver’s license.
OCTOBER 18
Ty Boudin, 51, 218 W. St. Peter St. Rights of persons with disabilities violation.
Willis Spencer, 32, 1512 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette. Running a stop sign, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
OCTOBER 19
John Connor III, 20, 1272 Big Four Corners, Jeanerette. First degree-rape.