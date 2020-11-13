ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 23
Martin Anthony Scelfo, 28, 5213 Hwy. 87, Franklin. Resisting an officer or arrest, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, four counts trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substances law, possession of a schedule II drug.
OCTOBER 24
Arthur Deshawn Jack, 25, 112 Mary Garrett Road, Baldwin. Possession of a firearm - felon.
OCTOBER 25
Brett James Gary Frederick, 29, 1320 Hwy. 319, Cypremort Point. Domestic abuse - child endangerment law, failure to appear.
OCTOBER 27
Mandy Henry, 35, 109 Dalton Drive, New Iberia. Telephone calls - harassment.
OCTOBER 28
Rhodes Sanchez, 65, 221 Ricohoc Drive, Franklin. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
OCTOBER 29
Henry Wayne Truelove Jr., 35, 132 Grey Eagle Road #1, Charenton. Domestic abuse battery, resisting arrest of an officer.
Troy Antohny Washington, 53, 207 Bud St, Franklin. Resisting an officer by flight, improper lane usage, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
OCTOBER 26
Joseph Thibodaux, 22, West Ibert St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Derrick Batiste, 18, Cayce St., Franklin. Illegal possession of stolen things.
OCTOBER 28
Terrance McClain, 38, Robertson St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 1
Joel Loustalot, 33, Cayce St., Franklin. Theft - third offense.
NOVEMBER 2
Dwan Williams, 35, Plantation Drive, Franklin. Parole violation.
NOVEMBER 4
Eulalia McCoy, 25, Firmin St., Franklin. Three counts failure to appear.
Eric Benjamin, 62, Willow St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Jerome Darby, 57, Fifth St., Franklin. Two counts failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia - fifth offense.
Nicholas Turner, 27, Easy St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
JaQuan Verret, 22, Sixth St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Tae’Jhan Wilson, 22, SJ Lane, Franklin. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 5
Jeffrey Sanders, 39, Second St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
Tamika Jackson, 45, Martin Luther King St,. Franklin. Remaining where forbidden.
Jovonta Henry, 28, Bodin St., Franklin. Possession of schedule II - methamphetamine, possession of schedule I - marijuana - third offense.
Carlie Adams, 20, Highway 182, Franklin. Possession of schedule I - marijuana, possession of schedule II - methamphetamine.
Alita Tabb, 21, Deslignes Road, Baldwin. Possession of schedule II - methamphetamine, possession of schedule I - marijuana - second offense, resisting an officer, two counts failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 7
Cheddrick Roberson, 41, Bigler St., Franklin. Driving a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
NOVEMBER 9
Steven Richard Sr., 40, Cayce St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 10
Michael thomas, 35, Robert St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
NOVEMBER 4
Brennan Caffery, no age given, Hwy. 182, Franklin. Theft.