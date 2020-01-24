ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 10
Clarence Jackson, 69, 378 N. Prairie Road, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reginald Howard Layton, 40, 309 Rod Lane, Baldwin. License plate lights required, failure to signal, stop/yield signs, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clara Michelle Drexler, 38, 1305 Railroad Ave., Franklin. Possession of marijuana, no proper equipment, failure to appear.
JANUARY 11
Darian Deon Mitchell, 22, 1502 Adrian St., New Iberia. Possession of marijuana, possession of drugs in the presence of a juvenile, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Angelina Marie Dapremont-Randle, 46, 104 Bennett Lane, Charenton. Two counts-failure to appear.
JANUARY 12
Tre’lon Leon Colbert, 19, 1057 Moresi Road, Jeanerette. No taillights, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keith Anthony Davis, 35, 416 Robertson St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Bricelon Lamon Martin, 23, 1211 Samuel St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Letoric T. Brown, 20, 108 Kaylie Lane, Baldwin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Claudia L. Alexander, 40, 433 Sorrell Road, Jeanerette. Driving under suspension, license plate lights required.
JANUARY 13
Blake Chenvert, 22, 5100 Freyou Road, New Iberia. Careless operation, driving under suspension, failure to appear.
Esteban Gonzalez-Sanchez, 36, no address given. Battery of a dating partner.
JANUARY 16
Devontae Gabriel, 24, no address given. Simple battery.
Kevon Favors, 20, 8519 Hwy. 90 Frontage Road, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule I/synthetic marijuana.
JANUARY 17
Johnny Freeman Jr., 68, 216 St. Joseph Lane, Franklin. Two counts-failure to appear.
JANUARY 18
Reginald Howard Layton, 40, 309 Rod Lane, Baldwin. Driving under suspension, no proper equipment.
Tiara S. Willis, 22, 503 Canal Drive, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Yvette Ann Perry, 46, 517 Willow Street, Franklin. Theft.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JANUARY 11
Jakhi Connor, 21, W. Third St., Franklin. Illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument, aggravated criminal damage to property, first degree-attempted murder, possession with intent-schedule I/marijuana, criminal damage to property.
Cheddrick Roberson, 40, Bigler St., Franklin. Remaining where forbidden, disturbing the peace by intoxication.
JANUARY 12
Dean Darby, 29, Ninth St., Franklin. Simple assault, disturbing the peace by intoxication.
JANUARY 14
Keanan Gauthier, 20, Bayouview Drive, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Tyrone Jackson, 36, Trowbridge St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Brittanie Picard, 28, Oakwood Drive, Franklin. Failure to appear.
JANUARY 15
Harold Dugas III, 45, Jackson Street, Franklin. Failure to appear, driving under suspension with priors.
Theresa Lopez, 33, Ninth Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Jazzle Rack, 31, Seventh Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
JANUARY 16
Morris Thibeaux, 63, no address given. Disturbing the peace by intoxication.
JANUARY 23
Terry Levine, 37, Nolan Street, Jeanerette. Simple criminal damage to property, failure to appear.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JANUARY 9
Hunter Burgess, 40, Choctaw Street, Charenton. Domestic abuse.
JANUARY 11
Edward Lee, 36, New Horizon, New Iberia. Failure to appear.
JANUARY 15
Tina Berrios, 44, Walton Street, New Iberia. Theft, monetary instrument abuse, forgery.
JANUARY 17
Kimberly Clements, 37, Willow Street, New Iberia. Third-driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle, turning movements/required signals.