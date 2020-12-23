ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 20
David Wayne Norris, 52, 1017 A St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II narcotic.
NOVEMBER 21
Donald Wayne Chambers, 41, 10320 Hwy. 182, Franklin. Disturbing the peace – intoxication.
Jennifer Darden, 55, 128 Tunica Drive, Charenton. Driving while under suspension.
Kaleb Dakota Fluke, 19, 108 Coushatta Drive, Charenton. Reckless operation with an accident, possession of synthetic cannabinoids – schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
NOVEMBER 22
Brett Joseph Gaspard, 30, 231 Baker Road, Franklin. Seat belt required, Possession of drug paraphernalia in drug free zone, five counts failure to appear, possession of heroin, improper lane usage, possession of schedule II drugs, no driver’s license on person.
Maria Ramos, 29, 106 Village Lane, Franklin. Hit and run.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
DECEMBER 7
Lee Butler, 53, St. Joseph Lane, Franklin. Parole violation.
Abdul Tate, 26, Cypremort Road, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Jeremy Butler, 33, St. Martin St., St. Martinville. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting an officer with force, five counts battery of a police officer, simple criminal damage to property, three counts threatening a law enforcement officer.
DECEMBER 8
Lazin McDaniel Jr., 25, Joseph St., Franklin. Resisting an officer by flight, possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in presence of a juvenile.
DECEMBER 10
Benjamin Theriot, 32, Bigler St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery - child endangerment.
DECEMBER 16
Bryan Phillips, 27, Samuel St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana - first offense.
Brandon Butler, 21, Anderson St., Franklin. Aggravated assault with a firearm, second degree battery, disturbing the peace by fighting.
Ahtajday Phillips, 19, Anderson St., Franklin. Aggravated assault with a firearm, second degree battery, disturbing the peace by fighting.