NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JULY 30
Jacob Roane, 25, 600 Landry Drive. Possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule I, II & III.
Charlie Welcome, 53, 701 Ann St. Possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing.
Andrea Darby, 51, 410 Bank Ave. Thirty-three counts-forgery, felony theft, bank fraud.
Jamie Labiche, 37, 1001 E. Dale St. Driving under suspension.
Wilkie Gerac, 31, 809 W. St. Peter St. Violation of a protective order.
Brad Celestine, 41, 1715 Neco Town Road. Violation of a protective order.
JULY 31
Stacy Gibson, 42, no address given. Domestic abuse battery.
Bruce White, 41, 921 Julia St. Aggravated assault.
AUGUST 1
Laura Broussard, 37, 3213 E. Old Spanish Trail. Two counts-violation of a protective order, possession with intent-schedule I & II, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal.
Trey Sims, 47, 2812 Maya St. Speeding, no seat belt, open container.
Joshua Bennett, 24, 220 Henry St. Two counts-violation of a protective order.
Jason Lawrence, 29, 215 S. LaSalle St. Resisting an officer, attempted simple burglary.
Jacqueline Duhon, 55, 4406 Old LA 25 Road. Felony theft, criminal trespassing.
Earl William, 52, 435 LaSalle St., St. Martinville. Driving while intoxicated, possession of drugs-schedule I, failure to follow traffic control signal with crash.
AUGUST 2
Ben Zimmerman, 31, 3300 Patoutville Road, Jeanerette. Possession of drugs-schedule I & II, possession of legend drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mireille Prince, 39, 4205 E. Old Spanish Trail. Possession of drugs-schedule IV, possession of legend drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Larry Delahoussaye, 57, 713 Tauriac St. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eva Prejean, 38, 143 Heathwood Drive. Driving while intoxicated.
Ezra Ledee, 45, 324 Caroline St. Reckless operation, driving while intoxicated, criminal damage to property.
Jamie Delahoussaye, 38, Bull Tiger Lane. Theft.
Shelton Narcisse, 55, 909 S. Corinne St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
AUGUST 3
Arthur Fisher, 34, 755 Rosalie. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
Jerry Segura, 34, 913 Daspit Road. Possession of controlled dangerous substance-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miranda Owens, 26, 1119 Greenbriar. No driver’s license.
Scott Breaux, 49, 318 Camelia St. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Brylan Williams, 23, 908 Cajun Drive. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, exhibition of power.
AUGUST 5
Darryon Hall, 20, 526 Sofas St. Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.
AUGUST 6
Christopher Landry, 39, 206 N. Sure, Erath. Two counts-theft.
Jetoya Londo, 37, 516 W. Simcoe St., Lafayette. Theft.
Nicholas Romero, 40, 1008 W. St. Peter St. Theft, resisting arrest.
Marcel Fuselier, 34, 337 Daigre St. Three counts-identity theft, two counts-theft.
AUGUST 7
Oscar Celani, 32, Honduras. Identity theft, unlawful production/manufacturing, distribution or possession of fraudulent documentation for identification purposes.
Richard Hernandez, 35, 6607 Youngsville Hwy., Youngsville. Violation of protective order.
Milton Breaux, 43, 157 June St., Lafayette. Domestic abuse battery.
Phetsomone Chanthaphone, 38, 4009 Jefferson Island Road. Driving while intoxicated, speeding, driving left of center, open container, failure to change address on driver’s license.
AUGUST 8
Samuel Holmes, 27, 104 E. Dale St. Possession with intent-schedule I, monies derived from drug transactions.
John Roy Sr., 58, 554 Field St. Theft, remaining after forbidden.
Jacques Raymond, 35, 3803 Shane St. Theft.
Stacy Gibson, 42, 1000 Peggy St. Felony identity theft.
Geneva Williams, 34, 705 E. Dale St. Three counts-theft, switched plates, no insurance, no driver’s license, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Harland Edmond, no age, 1019 St. Jude St. Two counts-domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse with child endangerment.
AUGUST 9
Michael Lopez, 70, 450 E. St. Peter St. Driving while intoxicated, failure to signal.
Tiffany Keel, 44, 810 E. Santa Clara St. Two counts-domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, resisting an officer.
Kirby Batiste, 35, 614 Kern St., Jeanerette. Failure to signal, possession of drugs-schedule II.
AUGUST 10
Raymond Bernard, 31, 721 Courrege St. Second-driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension, driving left of center.
Anthony Abatte, 35, 611 C Yvonne St. Lighting required on bicycle, resisting an officer, possession of drugs-schedule I & II.
Tiara White, 22, 502 Lee St. Switched plates, no driver’s license.
Logan Mayeaux, 18, 2417 N. Freyou Road. Theft.
AUGUST 11
Freddy Robinson III, 37, 302 Sugar Trace Lane. Driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, red light violation.
Ryley Maturin, 23, 302 E. Santa Clara St. Driving while intoxicated, careless operation, open container.
Genevieve Martin, 37, 331 Weeks St. Lights required, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs-schedule II.
Malachai Breaux, 42, 1508 Savoy Road, Youngsville. Criminal trespassing, third offense-theft.
Martin Linden, no age given, 410 W. Madison St., St. Martinville. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, two counts-battery of a police officer, self-mutilation, resisting an officer.
AUGUST 12
Zachary Stevens Jr., 36, 7004 Coteau Road. Theft, criminal damage to property.
Cody Menard, 30, no address given. Possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, remaining after forbidden.
Jeremy Hall, 29, 900 Mississippi St. Domestic abuse battery.
AUGUST 13
Daniel Francis, 21, 120 Aimee, Carencro. Theft.
Jerome Davis, 33, 205 Doe Alley. Violation of a protective order.
William Wise, 60, 410 S. Lewis St. Possession of controlled dangerous substance-schedule I.
Jeremy Leblanc, 34, 201.5 City Park Circle. Careless operation, modified exhaust, disturbing the peace.
Nathan Delahoussaye, 29, 4812 Eraste Hebert. Resisting an officer by providing false information, resisting an officer by flight, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kaleb White, 23, 1318 Dillard. Probation revocation/possession of drugs-schedule I.
Derick Butler, 27, 710 Pershing St. Probation revocation/possession of drugs-schedule I.
Janet Bourque, 45, 1113 Andrew St., St. Martinville. Probation revocation/theft.
AUGUST 15
Nellie Darby, 22, 603 McIlhenny St. Theft, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of controlled dangerous substances in a school zone.
Anthony Zeringue, 28, 1117 Crestview. Theft, possession of drugs-schedule I.
Terri Olguin, 52, 5700 Ft. Worth Ave., Odessa, TX. Theft, possession of drugs-schedule I, four counts-possession of drugs-schedule IV, possession of legend drugs, no seat belt.
Tareek Jackson, 21, 1234 Gail St. Aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal carrying of a firearm.
IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 18
Donell Washington III, 23, 1718 Iberia St. Failure to appear, resisting an officer, stop/turn signals required.
Iesha E. Hall, 28, no address given. Possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of person under 17, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession with intent-schedule I.
Jhamad Mark Allen, 22, 809 Audrey St. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession/carrying of a firearm, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, violation of protective order, probation violation.
Brian Archie Nolan, 55, 803 Kibbie St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Ethan Kent Barras, 22, 615 Orange Grove Drive. Possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Beau Michael Broussard, 33, 1831 E. Main St. Failure to appear.
Jacob Jude Bourque, 47, 100 W. Ambassador Lemelle. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, aggravated flight from an officer, speeding, no liability insurance.
AUGUST 19
Dequasius D. Jean-Batiste, 34, no address given. Possession of drugs-schedule I, disturbing the peace by intoxication, simple assault.
Adrian Jordan Rollins, 27, 622 Cypremort, Jeanerette. Parole violation.
Tyreke D. Willis, 20, 1101 Daspit Road. Failure to appear.
Craig Gilliams, 27, 1003 Mississippi St. Hold for another agency.
Steven Nakavin Bell, 28, 713 St. Martin St., St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Tamala Idell Lewis, 29, 1010 Harrison St. Hold for another agency.
Davian Lamar Batiste, 40, 1418 Dehart St. Hold for another agency.
Aquilla Wayne Thomas, 30, 1606 Hopkins St. Hold for another agency.
AUGUST 20
Wendy Mathis, 38, 610 E. 14th St., Crowley. Theft of goods $100-$499, criminal trespassing.
Shannon R. Tripeaux, 49, 6419 Harding St. Failure to appear.
Suzie D. Fleming, 35, 108 Lyons St., Lafayette. Parole violation.
Armondo Gary Girard, 23, 941 W. Patin St., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Devonte M. Breaux, 21, 319 Union St., Morgan City. Hold for another agency.
Kieon C. Alexander, 22, 1017 George Dupuis Road, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Sabarian J. Alexander, 21, 224 Dorset St., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Devontae J. Francois, 20, 1810 Rees St., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Austin M. Granger, 20, 235 Smallet Road, Carencro. Hold for another agency.
Christopher Edmond, 53, 120 Della St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Travis Frederick, 24, 2548 Main Hwy., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Ryan Joseph Charles, 27, 1008 Orlando Road, Arnaudville. Hold for another agency.
Kaleshia Jones, 22, 1050 Shot St. Theft of goods under $100, resisting by refusing to identify, failure to appear, theft.
Shea Michael Simon, 27, 606 Caleniente St. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
Jimmy Ray Guillory, 38, 2701 Cor St. Driving while intoxicated, proper equipment on vehicle.