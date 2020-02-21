IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 6
Taylor James Richard, 22, no address given. Possession of drugs-schedule I, speeding, reckless operation, driver’s license suspended, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gernard Anthony Casbon Jr., 48, 4300 Lewis St. Theft of good over $500.
Demondre Alfred Wiggins, 28, 1602 Gum St., Franklin. Felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of stolen things, license plate switched, expired vehicle tag, driver no licensed, no insurance.
Burley Joseph Baker, 42, 2911 Elbee Drive, Alexandria. Driver’s license suspended.
Earthajos Denzel Sam, 29, 2416 Fourth St., Jeanerette. Possession with intent-schedule I.
Tormicheal Provost, 38, no address given. Failure to appear, driving while intoxicated, speeding, resisting an officer, driver’s license suspended.
Shelly M. Kelly, 37, 6307 Gaspard Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Joshua Perro, 31, 179 Eves St., Jeanerette. First degree-attempted murder, felony carrying illegal weapon.
Khadijah A. Stewart, 25, 2626 Eve St., Jeanerette. First degree-attempted murder.
April Lewis, 29, 1414 Cypremort Road, Jeanerette. First degree-attempted murder.
Alton James Hulin, 50, 624 E. Conrad Road, Erath. Failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 7
Daniel Magee Martin, 35, 4616 Hwy. 14. Revocation.
Lee Louviere, 56, 119 Johnson Alley. Possession of drugs-schedule II, disregarding stop/yield signs, bike light/reflectors required.
J. R. Andrew Reaux, 32, 1403 Eden St. Theft.
Cory Michael Richardson, 36, 117 Taylor St. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.
Josephine A. Charles, 43, 7612 Soileau Road. Failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile, criminal conspiracy, illegally supplying a felon with a firearm.
Marlon Quinten Charles, 41, 7612 Soileau Road. Principle possession with intent-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession/carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy.
Brittany N. Hebert, 33, 5416 Williamette St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 9
Robert Charles Martin, 25, 117 Collins St., Baldwin. Two counts-failure to appear.
Brandon Devon Francis, 31, 111 Sorrel Road, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 10
Wardell Keith Andrus, 32, 128 Bogan Lane, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.
Kingsley Ramon Shearron, 34, 468 N. Branch St., Baldwin. Three counts-failure to appear.
Quincy Derell Jones, 37, 509 Ninth St., Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law, theft, obstruction of justice/tampering.
Aaron Scott Bourque Sr., 32, 1105 Winfred St., Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law, theft.
Preston Scott Cuvillier, 50, 135 Sydney Lane, Franklin. Simple assault.
FEBRUARY 11
Milton Burley Green Jr., 33, 607 Willow St., Franklin. Failure to appear.