IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 31
Nathan John Schaubert, 39, 306 S. Dooley. Aggravated battery.
Chelsie Nicole Broussard, 27, 403 Burcan St., St. Martinville. Driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic, turning/required signal, sign to stop or reduce, use of wireless device prohibited.
Jamal Robertson, 34, 1048 Dwyer Drive, New Orleans. Revocation, possession of schedule I narcotic, drugs-schedule II.
Andrew Johnigan, 45, 1253 S. Johnson St., New Orleans. Revocation, distribution of schedule II narcotic.
Derrick A. White, 39, 7076 Prairie Road, Winnsboro. Two counts-possession with intent schedule I, two counts-revocation.
Jerry Ledell Wilbourn, 34, 2222 St. Anne St. Revocation, domestic abuse battery, extortion, principal to unauthorized entry, home invasion.
Larry Bernard Lewis, 51, 1 Louis Ave., Jefferson. Two counts-possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, Three counts-possession with intent schedule II.
James Michael Patterson, 60, 2544 Desoto Drive, Baton Rouge. Theft of goods over $500.
Jordan Jacoby Simien, 27, 219 Demourelle St., Ville Platte. First degree robbery, second degree battery, LIBRS/immovable structures, two counts-theft of goods over $500, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Jason Wesley Price, 49, 1904 Ashton, Shreveport. Aggravated criminal damage to property.
Zachary Sterling Marcelin, 34, 2112 Clara St. Manslaughter.
Derrick Anthony Journet, 30, 436 Marie St., Sunset. Possession of stolen property over 500, possession 28 to 199 grams cocaine, alprazolam possession, aggravated assault with a firearm, felony carrying illegal weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Kendrick Anthony Hollerman, 24, 1927 Elizardi Blvd., New Orleans. Attempted-schedule I distribution with intent to distribute of controlled dangerous substance, contraband in correctional center, distribute schedule I narcotic, ecstasy distribution, felony carrying illegal weapon.
Derek Craig Clark, 32, 4921 SW 87th Ave., Davie. Four counts-LIBRS/immovable structures, theft of goods over $500, revocation, forgery.
D’Mario Markez Rabb, 31, 116 Hall St., Minden. Revocation, distribution schedule I narcotic.
Edmond Josef Johnson, 23, 3307 Metropoilitan St., New Orleans. Felony carrying illegal weapon, aggravated flight from officer.
Zane M. Segura, 29, 921 Oak St. Two counts-failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 1
Joshua Matthew Dempsey, 34, 4005 E. Old Spanish Trail. Disturbing the peace by cursing, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul Tyler Welcome, 27, 626 Louise St. Terrorizing.
Patricia Jewel Watterson, 51, 1014 Jacquline St. False imprisonment, attempted second degree murder, simple battery on the infirm.
Elijah M. Wilson, 23, 505 Graceland Ave., Abbeville. Aggravated flight from officer, resisting an officer, open alcohol container in vehicle, proper control of vehicle, driver’s license suspended.
Brinen Andre Stiles, 19, 111 E. Tampico St. Possession with intent schedule I, criminal conspiracy, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
SEPTEMBER 2
Samuel J. Bageant, 21, 199 Wana Alley. Two counts-failure to appear, possession with intent schedule I, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance, criminal conspiracy, proceeds derived from drug transaction, hit and run driving.
Kenneth Paul Gary, 18, 199 Wana Alley. Possession with intent schedule I, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance, criminal conspiracy, proceeds derived from drug transaction, failure to appear.
Cameron James Richard, 21, 1020 Antoine Circle, St. Martinville. Drugs-schedule II, drugs-schedule IV, possession of marijuana-first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
James Lee Heitman, 56, 5019 Hazard Road. Three counts-failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Tausha Eva Klink, 32, 153 Geraldine Road, Gibson. Failure to appear.
Brandi Toku Broussard, 36, 501 Darby Lane. Attempted identity theft.
William Allen King, 46, 1321 S. Weeks St. Failure to appear, drugs-schedule II, possession schedule 1 narcotic, possession schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated.
Jory Michael Hebert, 34, 112 Charenton Road, Baldwin. Illegal use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, dating partner abuse.
SEPTEMBER 3
Claudia Y. Perez, 32, 2709 Rodeo Road, Abbeville. Failure to appear.
Denton Royce Runnels, 41, 5306 Old LA 25. Illegal transmission of monetary funds.
Jordan Taylor Franklin, 21, 140 Clausen Road, Centerville. Hit and run driving, liability security required, aggravated flight from officer, simple criminal damage to property, possession of heroin, violation of controlled dangerous substance law, criminal trespassing, flight from an officer, no seat belt in use law, proper equipment on vehicle, driver not licensed, unauthorized use of a movable, hold for another agency, probation violation.
Heidi Elizabeth Louviere, 31, 3813 Zip St. Failure to appear, two counts-theft, drugs-schedule II, theft of motor vehicle fuel.
Seth Paul Chiasson, 40, 430 E. Academy, Jennings. Failure to appear.
Ernie Joseph Martin, 39, 303 Silver St. LIBRS/Immovable structures.
Nicholas Gene Bourgeois, 21, 206 Stanley St. Possession of marijuana-first offense, possession with intent-schedule II, changes synthetic Dronabinol from schedule II to schedule III.
Dawn Monique Gary, 35, 501 Darby Lane. Domestic abuse battery.
Tonia Marie Green, 48, 1054 Brigman Hwy., Eunice. Two counts-simple battery.
Heather Nicole Richard, 34, 5208 Bull Island Road. Drugs-schedule II.
Amber Nicole LeBlanc, 24, 1814 Castillo Lot B Road. Drugs-schedule II, possession with intent-schedule I, LIBRS/immovable structures, drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace.
Jude Michael Touchet, 28, 6117 Coteau Road. Failure to appear, theft, theft of a motor vehicle.
Jason Paul Johnson, 34, 804 Lombard St. Failure to appear, probation violation.
SEPTEMBER 4
Skyler Joseph Soirez, 38, 125 Ridgeview Drive, Broussard. Domestic abuse battery.
Christopher Michael Parsley, 39, 7010 Windmill Lane, Lake Charles. Dating partner abuse.
Robert James Sons, 28, 3517 Coulee Road. LIBRS/immovable structures.
Dale Dore, 28, 4306 Forge Lane. Possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of schedule I-marijuana.
Cory Michael Richardson, 36, 302 Weeks St. Second offense-possession of marijuana.
Sean Patrick Alford, 35, 4600 Mandy Drive. LIBRS/Immovable structures.
Carl Cooper, 50, 5008 Wellman Road. Dating partner abuse.
SEPTEMBER 5
Mark Anthony Wesley, 25, 1606 Dehart Drive. First offense-driving while intoxicated, drive on right if possible, suspension/revocation/cancellation of license, open alcohol container in vehicle.
SEPTEMBER 6
Robert Shawn Bienvenu, 50, 508 Robertson St. Domestic abuse battery, simple battery.
SEPTEMBER 7
Aijia Renee Mouton, 31, 218 W. St Peter St. Drugs-schedule IV.
Micheal Ballard, 37, 2216 Anita St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
SEPTEMBER 8
Summer Daye Poirrier, 31, 917 Jacqueline Drive. Drugs-schedule II, drugs-schedule IV.
Kendrick Jerome Williams, 33, 4608 Ironton Road, Beaumont, TX. Theft, theft of goods over $500.
Scotty Lee Romero, 53, 701 E. Putnam St., Erath. Two counts-failure to appear, drugs-schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, drugs-schedule II.
SEPTEMBER 9
Devon Cardell Londo, 21, 604 Hacker St. Hold for another agency, second degree battery, domestic abuse battery, hold for another agency.
Jared Steven Mouret, 33, 298 Bert St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Tony Jude Derouen, 49, 628 McDonald St. First offense-driving while intoxicated, intentional littering prohibited, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Ketrick Domonta LeBlanc, 20, 93 Hammond Road, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
SEPTEMBER 10
Kentrill Joseph Ledet, 28, 820 9th St., St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Quincy Lamont Alexander, 34, 01019 Ti Coy Road, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Justin Michael Young, 31, 248 Rosier St. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Josalyn Renee Washington, 30, 2014 Jefferson Island Road. Probation violation, theft.
John P. Defils, 28, 134 3rd St., Franklin. Contempt of court.
Richard jerome Sauce, 44, 3213 E. Old Spanish Trail. Failure to appear, schedule II possession of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, simple assault, criminal trespassing.
SEPTEMBER 11
Antoine Joseph Mitchell, Jr., 38, 101 Rue Degravelle. Failure to appear, domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Martenia Fontenot, 38, 101 Rue Degravelle. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Warren Carlyle Segura, 49, 205 Pollard Ave. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
James Robinson, 26, 1403 Iberia St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Asha Arionite High, 18, 3811 Zip Lane. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, domestic abuse battery.
Titus Charles Huddelson, 29, 722 Mixon St. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Tonia Marie Green, 48, 1054 Brigman Hwy., Eunice. Simple battery, possession of methamphetamine.
Shamakia Marie Cormier, 36, 5318 Old Spanish Trail. Failure to appear.
Jayden Matthew Smith, 36, 3213 E. Old Spanish Trail. Aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, simple and aggravated escape.
Sean Patrick Alford, 35, 4600 Mandy Drive. LIBRS/immovable structures.
Billie Jo Smiling, 46, 711 Clover Road, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
SEPTEMBER 13
Albert j. Vincent, Jr., 56, 135 Parker St. LIBRS/immovable structures.
James Rudolph Guidry, 26, 206 Indest St. Obscenity.
Lelsie Meaux, 40, 3104 S. Curtis Lane. Domestic abuse battery.
SEPTEMBER 14
Nequana Dionne Mouton, 44, 301 Birch Drive, Lafayette. Theft of goods over $500.
Emeline Taing, 52, 2300 Darnall Road. Aggravated assault.
Gerrell Demond Johnlewis, 29, 4103 Willowbend Drive. Aggravated burglary, vehicle needs inspection tag.
Noah James Viator, Jr., 21, 5106 Ben Circle. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, misuse of 911 emergency line.
SEPTEMBER 15
Rowdy J. Owens, 35, 9819 Lake Peigneur Road. Two counts home improvement fraud, theft.
Therese Mary Segura, 58, 709 Darby Lane. DWI - second offense, refusing chemical test for third time, drivers license suspended, proper control of vehicle.
Nathan Justin Ross, 26, 3201 Loreauville Road. Possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet.
Brooksie Lynn Romero, 26, 601 Juarez St. Two counts failure to appear.
Adam Benjamin George, 32, 410 N. Central St., Delcambre. Possession of stolen things, theft.
William Joseph Robinson Jr., 36, 1710 Harry D. Street, Patterson. Dating partner abuse, false imprisonment, failure to appear.
Isaiah Francisco Johnson, 27, 224 S. Corrine St. Failure to appear, three counts felony carrying illegal weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, hit and run driving, illegal carrying of a firearm used in the commission of a criminal act, two counts attempted first degree murder, two counts illegal use of a weapon, assault - drive by shooting, two counts aggravated criminal damage to property, firearm in a free zone - notice; signs.
Rusty Charles Gaudin, 37, 5208 Bull Island Road. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Michelle Marie Hebert, 40, 1502 Danny St. Violation of probation, two counts failure to appear.
Heather King Babineaux, 45, 1204 Troy Road. Possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of legend drugs, possession of prescribed medication without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, use of multiple beam multiple beam lighting, no liability insurance.
Travis Joseph Reno, 42, 1606 Wallace St. Schedule I drugs, possession of marijuana over 200 grams, failure to appear, resisting an officer, second or subsequent offenses.
Kyle Patrick Darby, 57, 1605 Twenty Arpent Road. Violation of protective order.
SEPTEMBER 16
Travis Blane Champagne, 33, 4816 Bull Island Road. Home invasion, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Brittany Nicole Papillion, 26, 1302 S. Weeks St. Failure to appear, schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darnell Trevon Thibodeaux, 37, 900 Mississippi St. Failure to appear, theft.
Allen Boutte, 34, 304 Juarez St. Harassing phone calls.
Ernest Cormier, 49, 5829 Amy Road, Abbeville. Contributing to delinquency of a juvenile, maintaining disorderly place, proclamation of a state of emergency, operating without proper permits.
Devin Jude Romero, 27, 2815 A Dago Lane. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Latonia M. Lavergne, 40, 506 Grand Prix Blvd. Aggravated battery, Dating partner abuse.
Derrell Hebert, 51, 810-E Santa Clara St. Violation of protective order.
SEPTEMBER 17
Taylor Joseph Francis, 28, 315 N. Landry St., Delcambre. Violation of protective order.
Wildez Jorell Johnlouis, 31, 276 Inez Drive, Jeanerette. First degree robbery, attempted first degree murder, hold for another agency.
Kentrell Allen Beasley, 39, 422 Joseph St., Jeanerette. Possession of stolen things, two counts theft, criminal trespass.
Isaiah Reneale Keal, 19, 710 Hebert St. Two counts failure to appear, obstruction of justice, principal to second degree battery, armed robbery - use of a firearm, possession of stolen things, aggravated flight from an officer, driver not licensed.
SEPTEMBER 18
Reag Eric Davis, 29, 2028 Fernando Court, Marrero. Failure to appear.
Lance David Lockhart, 33, no address given. Failure to appear.
Tonia Marie Green, 48, 1054 Brigman Hwy., eunice. Possession of methamphetamine.
Jeric Laron Nerve, 39, 411 Row 3 St., Lafayette. Schedule II drugs, possession schedule I drugs, obstruction of justice, renewal registration, driver’s license suspended, child restraint required, resisting an officer, contributing to delinquency of a juvenile, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of person under 17, no seat belt in use law, hold for another agency.
Dietrich Sterling Hayes, 43, 404 Rouly St. Maintaining disorderly place, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, proclamation of a state of emergency, operating without proper permits.
SEPTEMBER 19
Shannon Ashmore Wainwright, 48, 718 Lebeques St., St. Martinville. Schedule II drugs, schedule IV drugs, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brock James Brignac, 34, 1903 Morgan Drive, Jeanerette. Possession of drug paraphernalia, entry/remaining after forbidden.
Aaron Carl Ourso, 40, 9406 Jessie St., Jeanerette. Four counts failure to appear, simple criminal damage - $500 to $50,000.
SEPTEMBER 20
Ross Paul Decoux, 42, 2007 Jane St. Video voyeurism penalties.
SEPTEMBER 21
Tyrell Dandea Shelvin, 19, 326 Center St. Attempted simple burglary, librs/immovable structures, simple battery.
Demarcus O’Neill Smith, 21, 416 Skipper St., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Billy James Vicknair, 28, 2040 Nanny, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Wilbert Patrick Smith, 47, no address given, St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Quincy Jacoby Jones, 34, 318 Hwy. 418, Franklin. Hold for another agency, theft of a motor vehicle, theft.
Nickolas Bijeaux, 22, 1003 Florence Drive, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Jake Jude Savoy, 35, 1017 Alexson, St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Tanerian Joseph Babineaux, 22, 625 Cecilia Blvd., St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Deanthony Francois, 33, 308 Martin Luther King, St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Manuel King, 31, 104 Eric St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Jaqualin Joseph Henry, 21, 5346 Resweber, St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Peter Davontray Castille, 19, 1286 Zin Zin Road, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Howard Louis Gautreaux, 24, 1027 Albert Calais Road, Hold for another agency.
Kendall James Smith, 35, 1000 Romero Road. Hold for another agency.
Tyler E. Escoyne, 25, 1016 Eva St., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Travis Jude Angelle, 47, 1003 Bernard St., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Irving Collins Jr., 44, 5809 Cromwell Drive. Possession with intent - schedule I, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, simple burglary - inhabited dwelling, parole violation.
Ronnie Paul Mouton, 57, 406 S. President St., Delcambre. Criminal trespassing, theft of livestock.
Dustin Michael Pauley, 30, 1002 Walton St. Schedule II drugs, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Orental James Waldon, 40, 136 Leroy St., Ruston. Failure to appear.
Bryan Anthony Barnes, 43, 224 Corner St., Delcambre. Registration of sex offenders, failure to change address - sex offenders.
SEPTEMBER 22
Ian Paul Bouton, 25, 5912 Hwy, 90 East. Domestic abuse battery, failure to appear.
James Lee Enloe, 42, 208 Hickory St. Hold for another agency.
Coronado Eduardo Perez, 42, 115 Old Hwy. 35, Forest, LA. Hold for another agency.
Raven Monique Dacosta, 34, 1417 Iberia St. Identity theft, resisting an officer.
Eric Jude Landry, 59, 4710 Creighton Drive. Failure to appear.
Kenneth James Francis, 54, 309 Ernest St. Aggravated second degree battery, domestic abuse battery.
Hannah Owens, 21, 609 Front St. Two counts simple criminal damage to property.
Zachary Paul Stevens, 37, 7004 Coteau Road. Failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 23
Kevin Paul Tauriac, 26, 112 Zan Alley. Failure to appear.
Steve Richard Duhon, 46, no address given, New Iberia. Criminal trespassing, resisting by refusing to identify.
Trevione Terry, 23, 11802 Bay Cedar, Houston, Texas. Hold for another agency.
Brandon Antonio Carter, 35, 1333 Sunset Drive, Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.
Joshua Terrell Evans, 30, 3604 Banks Run, Katy, Texas. Hold for another agency.
Felix Bartutis Perez, 59, no address given, Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.
Nelson Kaledi Nelson, 28, no address given, Sacramento, California. Hold for another agency.
Adrian Lamar Logan, 38, 146 Woodworth Ave., Woodworth. Hold for another agency.
Johnson Moore, 21, 5003 Tavenor Lane, Houston, Texas. Hold for another agency.
Damon Paul Lechtenberg, 47, 28 Cariage St., Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.
Kerry Dewayne Van Buren, 46, 1500 St. Mary, Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.
Neguel Morris-Smith, 39, 1236 Shiloh Drive, Laredo, Texas. Hold for another agency.
William Lee Fields, 53, 106 sycamore St. Violation of protective order.
SEPTEMBER 24
Jacob John, Basulito, 29, 120 W. 120th St., Cutoff. Probation violation.
Tevin J. Oppenheimer, 26, 820 Center St. Schedule II drugs, failure to appear.
Jared Jamal Chevalier, 31, 703 Buckeye St. Possession with intent - schedule I, possession marijuana - first offense, possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, second or subsequent offenses, parole violation.
Ryan James Thibodeaux, 38, 5915 Sportsman Drive, Lydia. Failure to appear, failure to report change of address.
Tahjannae Lerea Edwards, 20, 1116 Tupelo St. Domestic abuse battery.
Skyland Lemar Washington, 32, 1039 Harrison St. Schedule II drugs, schedule IV drugs, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, Illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony carrying illegal weapon, hold for another agency.
Matthew James Migues-Latiolais, 38, no address given. Criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Halen Jude Dugan, 36, 4405 Chilvary Road. Felony carrying illegal weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, parole violation.
Ariel Lynn Walker, 27, 209 Lodge Drive, Lafayette. Theft of a motor vehicle, bank fraud.
Purvis Gerard Jackson, 44, 447 Sorrell Road, Jeanerette.
Ernie Joseph Martin, 39, 303 Silver St. Librs/immovable structures, possession of a controlled dangerous substances - schedule II.
Scorpio L. Lemon, 37, 514 Frederick Lane, Baldwin. Failure to appear.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 15
Devon Cardell Londo, 21, 604 Hacker St., New Iberia. Failure to appear.
Tiffany Joeline Simmons, 37, 528 Dugas St., St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Nickolas James Morris II, 32, 120 Oaklawn Quarters Lane, Franklin. Improper lane usage, driving under suspension, no insurance, possession of marijuana.
SEPTEMBER 16
Haylie C. Miller, 25, 814 Anderson St., Franklin. Obedience to traffic signs, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, misuse of toxic vapors.
Shawna M. Hebert, 26, 2483 Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Possession of synthetic cannabinoids, misuse of toxic vapors.
SEPTEMBER 17
Shawn Tyrone Jenkins, 43, 506 Morris St., Franklin. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, violation of a protective order, hold for another agency.
SEPTEMBER 18
Glen Charles Gallet, 28, 1063 Douet St., Breaux Bridge. No tail lights, possession of marijuana.
SEPTEMBER 22
Jeremy Lee Housley, 38, 215 Lacey St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Marcus Shawn Robertson, 37, 2012 Patrician Ann St., Jeanerette. Possession of cocaine.
Tyler Keith Stewart, 24, 1016 Martin Luther King, Baldwin. Possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon.
Courtney McDaniel, 32, 111 Myra St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana.
SEPTEMBER 23
William Ollie Ware III, 31, 1016 Martin Luther King, Baldwin. Possession of drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicles.
SEPTEMBER 24
Tyrone Len Freeman, 51, 3219 Hwy. 87, Franklin. Theft, criminal trespassing.
Charles Joseph Boudreaux, 55, 11407 Hwy. 182, Franklin. Possession of stolen things, criminal trespassing.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
SEPTEMBER 9
Ronald Jones, Jr., 40, Anderson Street, Franklin. Failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas Bordelon, 36, Willow Circle Drive, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner with strangulation, abuse of dating partner with child endangerment.
SEPTEMBER 10
Seth Dantin, 34, Cemetery Highway, St. Martinville. Three counts-indecent behavior with a juvenile, two counts-molestation of a juvenile.
SEPTEMBER 13
Randreille Brown, 24, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
Sidney Demahy, 64, Franklin. Criminal trespassing-second offense.
Zachary Fine, 34, Becnel St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Devontre Jones, 25, Robertson Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
SEPTEMBER 15
Devon Londo, 21, Hacker Street, New Iberia. Armed robbery, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Franiece Hines, 26, Second Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.
JaQuan Verrett, 21, Sixth Street, Franklin. Indecent behavior with a juvenile, cruelty to a juvenile, aggravated flight from an officer, battery on a police officer, possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana).
Kashonda Verrett, 42, Sixth Street, Franklin. Resisting an officer with force, interfering with a law enforcement investigation.
SEPTEMBER 16
Rodney Bowie, 42, Seventh Street, Franklin. Probation violation.
SEPTEMBER 18
Blainedreale Golden, 25, Myra St., Franklin. Two counts failure to appear.’
SEPTEMBER 22
Hunter Boudreaux, 18, Bigler St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery, two counts simple assault.
SEPTEMBER 24
Ash Miller, 40, Pine St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
SEPTEMBER 12
Jacob Guidry, 40, North Hebert Street, Kaplan. Theft under $1000.
SEPTEMBER 13
Aaron Lanclos, 32, Lanclos Lane, Franklin. Remaining where forbidden, disturbing the peace.