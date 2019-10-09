IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 25
Cordero Reshawn Crosby, 31, 407 St. John St. Simple battery.
David Lennon Crawford, 20, 2662 N. Myles Lane, Carlyss. Failure to appear.
Colt Robert Ryder, 30, 8406 Lake Peigneur Road. Failure to appear.
Sonia Sparrow Charles, 52, 909 Weeks St. First degree-murder.
Maquinnita Laray Borel, 39, 2700 Glover St., Jeanerette. Two counts-hold for another agency.
Larren Bradley Johnson, 20, 608 Kathrine St., Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.
LaKiesha S. Derouselle, 40, 1004 Nettie St., Arnaudville. Failure to appear, theft, criminal trespassing.
Linden Mufoletto, 38, 2414 Claud Leblanc Road. Possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule II & IV, possession with intent-schedule II, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Rickie Harris, 61, 8221 S. Colfax Ave., Chicago, IL. Driving while intoxicated, use of multiple beam, turning signal required.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
OCTOBER 1
Monique Roberts, 37, 1141 Irene St., Lafayette. Contempt of court.
Jamasha Delcambre, 27, 1120 Tupelo St. Contempt of court.
Justin Nathan, 25, 3101 Loreauville Road. Contempt of court.