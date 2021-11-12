ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 21
Dayton Madison, 26, Jeanerette. License plate lights required; driving while under suspension.
Ashlee Miller Sr., 41, Franklin. Possession of schedule III - Suboxone.
Brevin Adams, 20, Franklin. Possession of schedule I - marijuana; obstruction of justice.
Kendell Williams, 38, Franklin. Window tint violation; possession of schedule I - marijuana; possession of schedule I - synthetic marijuana; possession of schedule II - crack cocaine - with intent to distribute.
Trent Gilbert, 37, Franklin. No license plate; possession of schedule I - marijuana; improper lane usage; reckless operation of a vehicle; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; driving while under suspension; possession of drug paraphernalia.
OCTOBER 22
Randy Williams, 39, New Iberia. Turning movements and required signals; driving while under suspension.
Ted Antoine, 36, New Iberia. License plate lights required; driving while under suspension; resisting an officer by giving false information.
OCTOBER 23
Anna Marie Russo, 35, Jeanerette. No insurance; license plate light required; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.
Frederick Brent Fournet, 33, Franklin. Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
OCTOBER 24
Bernard Haynes Davis Jr., 24, Franklin. Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts failure to appear.
OCTOBER 25
Damian Paul Mayea, 19, Franklin. Possession of marijuana; general speed law; turning movements and required signals.
Raymond Comeaux, 50, Franklin. Possession of schedule II - methamphetamine; possession of schedule II - crack cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis Mack, 42, Franklin. Possession of schedule II - methamphetamine; brake lights required.
OCTOBER 27
Jamarlon Jakell Smith, 25, Franklin. Possession of marijuana.
OCTOBER 30
Nicholas Joseph Francis Sr., 42, Jeanerette. Aggravated battery on a police officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence; failure to appear.
Erick Hawk, 46, Jeanerette. Battery on a police officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence; interfering with a law enforcement investigation.
Evans Sentel Gibson, 42, Franklin. Possession of marijuana; open container; speeding.
OCTOBER 31
Randell Devon Landry, 29, Franklin. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
NOVEMBER 1
Ashala Shanay Bowie, 34, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana; speeding.
NOVEMBER 2
Charles Edward Schoubroek Jr., 55, Baldwin. Battery on a police officer; resisting a police officer with force - non-aggravated.
Dwayne Jamon Provost, 38, Jeanerette. No passing zones; turning movements and required signals; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of highway - aggravated; possession of marijuana.
Jason Mullins, 43, Franklin. Turning movements and required signals; stop signs/yield signs; driving while under suspension.