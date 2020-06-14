IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 16
Tremaine Fontenot, 36, 637 Guiberteau St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear, hold for another agency.
MAY 17
Jawan Quantrell Colar, 21, 100 Ninth St., Baldwin. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bradford Hutchinson White, 21, 1005 Bank St. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raheem Jamaal Sonnier, 28, Tousaing Road, Lake Charles. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, seizure of gambling evidence.
MAY 18
Tre Joseph Mott, 19, 109 N. Charles Campbell Road, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Rusty Paul Mayeaux, 37, 1027 French St. Harassing phone calls, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, entry/remaining after forbidden.
Michael Hicks, 50, 5301 Gondron Road. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Kris Michael Barras, 42, 3416 Sugar Oaks Road. Aggravated assault, possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
MAY 19
Demond Bradley, 35, 281 Mill St., Eunice. Failure to appear.
James A. Granger, 35, 302 N. Geoffroy St., Erath. Attempted unauthorized entry, possession of drugs-schedule II, battery on a police officer.
MAY 20
Devin Weldon Danos, 33, 1017 W. St. Peter St. Possession of drugs-schedule I & II.
Copper Danielle Cormier, 42, 1017 W. St. Peter St. Possession with intent-schedule I, II & IV, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, theft, entry/remaining after forbidden.
Devin Antoine Youman, 31, 317 Dale St. Two counts-cruelty to animals, violation of probation.
MAY 21
Daniel Charles Leblanc, 31, 417 Lake Dauterive Road, Loreauville. Felony carrying illegal weapon, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile, improper supervision of a minor, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittany Lynn Theriot, 31, 5412 Laurent Road. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
Thomas M. Maaele, 32, 725 W. Main St. Felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of drugs-schedule I, II & IV, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Henry Ruehle, 40, 725 W. Main St. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
MAY 22
Robert Deshon Durham, 32, 312 W. Pershing St. Failure to appear.
Jacob Shane Williams, 28, 900 Mississippi St. Aggravated burglary, two counts-failure to appear, dating partner abuse, resisting by refusing to identify.
Blake Michael Broussard, 24, 1714 New Horizon Drive. Possession of drugs-schedule IV, cyber stalking.
Dexter Rashad Green Sr., 28, 337 Deare St. Second degree-rape.
Adrien Harmon, 21, 1610 MLK, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Marcus Ray Alexis, 30, 1716 St. Jude. Possession with intent-schedule I & IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, proceeds derived from drug transactions, flight from an officer, disregarding stop/yield signs, driver not licensed.
MAY 23
Terry Jones, 53, 707 Anderson St. Battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, probation violation.
Kim Doucette, 39, 1714 New Horizon Drive. Hold for another agency.
Devin M. Bertrand, 30, 4010 Melancon Road. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
William James Walker, 34, 906 Yvonne St. Criminal trespassing.
Bryson Joseph Harris, 28, 1005 E. Eighth St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Daniel Ryan Campbell, 21, 53 Magnolia, Natchez, MS. Hold for another agency.
Russell Paul Picard, 34, 701 Canal St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear, obstruction of justice, battery of a police officer, possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drugs-schedule I.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 1
Scott Paul Burke, 50, 111 Braquet St., Loreauville. Failure to appear.
JUNE 3
Matthew C. Allen, 27, 622 Mixon St., New Iberia. Possession of marijuana, speeding 20 to 25 mph.
Chelsey Sisk, 44, 2429 Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Simple battery.
JUNE 4
Travis Sanchez Boatman, 39, 714 Carl Foulcard St., Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts-battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, failure to appear.