IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 3
Carlos T. George, 33, 1512 St. Jude St. Hold for another agency.
Brendon Jeremiah Morton, 23, 106 Jade St., Lafayette. First degree-attemted murder, illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property.
Gerardo Bustamante, 62, 117 Oakhill Road. Third-driving while intoxicated.
Eric Jude Landry, 59, 4710 Creighton Drive. Driving while intoxicated, resisting an officer.
Jeremy Joseph Romero, 36, no address given. Criminal trespassing.
Sacarl Glenn Martin, 42, 401 Harriet St. Failure to appear, driver not licensed, resisting an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle.
JULY 4
Charlie Antoine Horton, 44, 531 Fontelieu Drive. Two counts-failure to appear.
Ronald James Bernard, 18, 908 Henshaw. Simple burglary.
Reba M. Hall, 29, 810 School St. Resisting an officer, child restraint required, driver not licensed, display plate, failure to appear.
JULY 5
Kentrelle Allen Beasley, 18, 422 Joseph St., Jeanerette. Simple arson.
Shantelle Landry Provost, 51, 505 Darcey Road. Possession of LSD, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lance Paul Provost, 49, 505 Dorsey Road. Possession of LSD, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Helen Konkle Gary, 56, 3104 Curtis Road. Resisting an officer, theft, entry/remaining after forbidden.
David Cormier Jr., 39, 1106 Hopkins St. Theft, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, two counts-failure to appear.
Kelli Long, 39, 6411 Willard Ave., Shreveport. Simple burglary, simple battery, resisting an officer, driver’s license suspended.
JULY 6
Ryan James Bonin, 35, 1380 Bayou Portage Road, St. Martinville. Resisting by refusal to identify, disturbing the peace by intoxication.
Seth Mykel Martin, 28, no address given. Failure to appear.
Leroy Etienne Jr., 52, 632 Field St. Theft.
Nicholas Aubrey Breaux, 41, 123 Family St., Pierre Part. Possession of drugs-schedule II, felony carrying of illegal weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal conspiracy.
Trent Michael Boudreaux, 31, 3109 Ronald Circle. Possession of stolen things, theft.
Derrick Johnson, 25, 730 W. Pershing St. Illegal use of a weapon.
JULY 7
Henry Willis, 40, 502 W. Admiral Doyle. Failure to appear.
Wayne Eugene, 41, 1019 Pellerin St., Jeanerette. Probation violation.
Bradley Driskill, 33, 2081 Bayou Plaquemine, Crowley. Hold for another agency.
Jamie Lee Doucet, 30, 121 Santa Inez St. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Sanford Sander Sims, 41, 1201 David St. Hold for another agency, failure to appear, simple and aggravated escape.
Daniel Paul Guillotte, 47, 435 S. Evangeline St. Hold for another agency.
Gary Bell Clemmar, 49, 61 North Ave., Jackson, TN. Theft, criminal trespassing.
Austin Blake Emerson, 24, 1505 Center St. Forgery, theft, criminal trespassing.
Kjazmin Shane St. Julien, 28, 707 Buckeye St. Hold for another agency, two counts-violation of protective order, resisting an officer.
JULY 8
Jarett Andrew Delcambre, 26, 1615 Bradley Lane. Two counts-failure to appear.
Lois Ann Brown, 53, no address given. Aggravated battery, simple battery, criminal trespassing.
Joseph Wayne Cleckler Sr., 36, 5109 Hwy 14. Failure to appear.
Kevin Dewone Martin, 45, 609 S. St. Antoine St., Lafayette. Domestic abuse/aggravated assault, two counts-domestic abuse battery, interfering with duties, false imprisonment.
David Paul Meyers, 56, 1720 Jennifer St. Violation of protective order.
Derek Michael Romero, 35, 5114 Old LA 25. Theft.
JULY 9
Joseph Carrol Norris, 36, 1536 Iberia St. Second-driving while intoxicated, turn signal required.
Sacarl Glenn Martin, 42, 1905 Wanda St. Disturbing the peace, two counts-failure to appear.
Michael David Lamkin, 44, 3813 Estis Road. Probation violation.
David Nelson Collins Jr., 20, 304 Johnston St., Lafayette. Revocation.
Michael Wayne Moss, 56, 1603 Jordan St. Littering.
Walter Harris, 46, 1302 Tarelton St., Jeanerette. Theft.
Vernon Jason Morgan, 48, 711 E. Dale St. Theft, Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Kirby Clay, 27, 1341 Twenty Arpent. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, interfering with duties.
JULY 10
Devante Troy Sons, 21, 3517 Coulee Road. Two counts-failure to appear.
Aaron Wills Bell, 26, 626 Louise St. Simple battery.
Andre’ney Broussard, 23, 503 Hwy 90. Theft, entry/remaining after forbidden, failure to appear.
JULY 11
Deshawn Anthony Davis, 27, 934.5 Henshaw St. Violation of protective order.
Spechiel T. Francis, 29, 745 Rosalie St. Failure to appear, possession of drugs-schedule I & IV, theft, entry/remaining after forbidden, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer with force, battery of a police officer, violation of controlled dangerous substance law.
Willie Travis Stansbury Jr., 22, 508 Fontelieu Drive. Two counts-failure to appear.
Tesha Monique Batiste, 43, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Simple battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, principal to possession of drugs-schedule II.
JULY 12
Mariah Comeaux, 29, 2719 Jefferson Island Road. Second-driving while intoxicated, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, no liability insurance, open alcohol container in vehicle.
Amy Elizabeth Hayes, 37, no address given. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Von’traveon Hockless, 18, 8208 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Two counts-unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Robert Shawn Bienvenu, 49, 506 Robertson St. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
JULY 13
Alton Shaun Picard, 39, 1423 Iberia St. Simple burglary.
Joshua Matthew Dempsey, 34, 4005 E. Old Spanish Trail. Possession of drugs-schedule II, simple burglary.
Starla Gail Sanders, 31, 140 Prairie St. Failure to appear, violation of probation.
Stephen Joseph Carrier Jr., 22, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Possession of drugs-schedule II, violation of controlled dangerous substance law, resisting an officer.
Mark Anthony Wesley, 25, 1506 Dehart Drive. Felony carrying illegal weapon, possession/dealing firearm with obliterated serial number, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, proceeds derived from drug transactions, possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, driver’s license suspended, display of plate, no seat belt in use, drive on right if possible.
Qutin Domond Collins, 20, 628 Rosalie St. Failure to appear.
Karen Elaine Dubuisson, 31, 84360 Hwy 25, Folsom. Failure to appear.
Mario Rendell Paul, 31, 719 Hopkins St. Felony carrying illegal weapon.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JULY 8
Lois Brown, 52, no address given. Aggravated battery, simple battery, criminal trespassing.
Kevin Martin, 45, 609 S. St. Antoine, Lafayette. Two counts-domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse/aggravated assault, false imprisonment, interfering with emergency communication.
David Meyers, 56, no address given. Violation of protective order.
Derek M. Romero, 35, 7601 Lee Station Road. Second-theft.
JULY 9
Joseph Norris, 36, 1536 Iberia St. Second-driving while intoxicated, failure to signal.
Sacarl G. Martin, 42, 1905 Wanda St. Disturbing the peace by fighting, obscene language, failure to appear.
David Collins, 20, 207 Chestnut St. Probation revocation.
Michael Moss, 56, 234 W. Pershing St. Intentional littering.
Michael Lumpkin, 44, 3813 Estis Road. Probation revocation.
Vernon J. Morgan, 48, 274 Twenty Arpent Road. Theft with two or more priors, remaining after forbidden.
Kirby Clay, 27, 1341 Twenty Arpent Road. Domestic abuse of pregnant victim, interfering with emergency communications.
JULY 10
Raeann George, 38, 600 Mixon St. Theft, resisting by providing false identification.
Aaron Bell, 46, 626 Louise St. Simple battery.
Andre’ney Broussard, 23, 503 Hwy 90 E. Theft, failure to appear.
JULY 11
Deshawn Davis, 27, 934 Henshaw Alley. Violation of restraining order.
Spechiel Francis, 29, 745 Rosalie St. Theft, entry/remaining after forbidden, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts-possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drugs-schedule II, resisting by force/violence, battery of a police officer, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of drugs in a school zone.
JULY 12
Amy Hayes, 37, no address given. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Robert Bienvenue, 49, 506 Robertson St. Unauthorized entry.
JULY 13
Justin Bourque, 32, 7607 Soileau Road. Simple battery.
Starla G. Sanders, 31, 140 Prairie Ave. Probation violation, failure to appear.
Stephen Carrier, 22, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Resisting an officer, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drugs in a drug-free zone.
Mario Paul, 31, 610 Yvonne St. Possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
Quinton Collins, 20, 628 Rosalie St. Failure to appear.
JULY 14
Keirsten Martin, 22, 111 Acadian St. Theft under $5000, telephone harassment.
Aunyee Perro, 22, 5014 Wellman Drive. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
JULY 15
Bryson Johnson, 26, 4015 Lakeside Drive, Alexandria. First degree-murder, illegal use of weapons, illegal carrying of a weapon.
James Robinson Jr., 26, no address given. Attempted unauthorized entry, simple assault.
Melvin Woods, 37, 1007 French St. Contempt of court.
JULY 16
Brandon Armstrong, 33, 610 Elizabeth St. Careless operation, home invasion.
Bryneisha Noah, 24, 639 Malain St. Driving while intoxicated by refusal, careless operation.
JULY 18
Gabrielle Ozenne, 39, 167 Eckart Drive. Simple criminal damage.
JULY 19
Bobby Doucette, 41, 1524 Adam St. Operating while intoxicated, open container, possession of drugs-schedule I, switched tag.
JULY 20
Wesley Dwyer, 25, 3113 Captain Cade Road, Broussard. Possession of drugs-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs in a school zone.
Ronald Romero, 33, 108 Al Romero Road, Maurice. Simple burglary/theft from a motor vehicle.
Michael K. Holmes, 30, 1513 Dehart ST. Domestic abuse battery.
Ricky Roche, 51, 1805 Sable St. Criminal damage to property, unauthorized entry, domestic abuse battery.
JULY 21
Amy Mason, 48, 1605 Twenty Arpent Road. Simple domestic battery.
Steve Duhon, 46, 4406 Old LA 25. Simple assault, trespassing.
Willie Hayes, 40, 710 MLK Drive, Patterson. Violation of protective order.
JULY 22
Omega Perry, 38, 1223 Flora Lane, Baton Rouge. Two counts-hit and run driving, reckless operation, no insurance.
Bryson White, 25, 502 Lee St. First degree-attempted murder.
Wade Leblanc, 39, 512 Cheneau, Kaplan. Driving under suspension, careless operation.
JULY 23
Albert Vincent, 55, 135 Parker St. Criminal damage.
JULY 24
Andrew Bernard, 19, 1430 Gonsoulin Road, Jeanerette. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, monies derived from drug transactions, contributing to the delinquency.