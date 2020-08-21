IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 25
Sandra F. Joseph, 38, no address given. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kitty Ann Rideaux, 50, 724 Mixon St. Failure to appear, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis Alex Colbert, 40, 1727 Jennifer St. Simple burglary of movable structures, resisting police officer with force, disarming a peace officer, aggravated assault of an officer with a firearm.
Claire Galatas, 51, 1004 Comeaux St. Domestic abuse battery.
Douglas James Galatas, 50, 1004 Comeaux Road. Domestic abuse battery.
Ward Anthony Delahoussaye, 29, 1579 Duchamp. Second degree-battery, aggravated obstruction of highway, criminal trespassing, home invasion.
Tad Michael Menard, 34, 1800 Marigold Drive. Aggravated obstruction of highway.
Tesha Monique Batiste, 43, 1314 Elmo Road, Loreauville. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of cocaine 28-199 grams, simple battery.
Terry Brian Gondran, 59, 305 Trotter St. Failure to appear, domestic abuse/aggravated assault.
Michael Paul Simar, 38, 4003 Rue Martin Road. Theft.
JULY 26
Dennis Ray Williams, 50, 2931 Baker Cypress, Houston, TX. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle, two counts-failure to appear.
Trudy Lynn Latiolais, 30, 302 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Theft, theft/unauthorized use of an access card.
Jamison Marquis Marshall, 25, 611 Yvonne St. Hold for another agency, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Andrea Claire Leblanc, 35, 625 Exey Drive. Failure to appear, cruelty to juvenile.
Michael Brian Hector, 37, 525 Caroline St. Theft, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, monetary instrument abuse.
JULY 27
Cleveland Ayro, 34, 5815 Cromwell Drive. Attempted armed robbery.
Travis Santel Arceneaux, 39, 1112 Spencer Loop. Felony carrying illegal weapon, illegal use of weapon, simple assault, possession of firearm in firearm-free zone with notice/signs.
David Christopher Babin, 34, 1115 Mustang Ave., St. Martinville. Attempted unauthorized entry, domestic abuse battery.
Narissa N. Stokes, 33, 1014 Harrison. Theft.
Christopher Youman, 34, 405 Johnston St. Possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent-schedule I.
Nicholas Joseph Francis, 17, 113 Fortier Circle, Jeanerette. Assault by drive-by shooting, simple criminal damage to property.
Ethan Kent Barras, 23, 615 Orange Grove Drive. Violation of probation.
Del David Richard, 35, no address given. Resisting an officer, failure to appear.
Dillon John Derouselle, 18, 127 Stillwater Lane, Carencro. Possession with intent-schedule I, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Javin Marquel Landry, 20, 162 Hackberry St., Opelousas. First degree-robbery.
Lason Ellis Edmond, 18, 1230 Orphe Guidry Road, Arnaudville. First degree-robbery.
Marklin James Reaux Jr., 31, 205 Pollard. Attempted simple burglary, criminal trespassing.
JULY 28
Lauren Elizabeth Alleman, 29, 303 Donald St. Failure to appear.
Donell Washington III, 24, 1718 Iberia St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Terri Lynn Mayeaux, 60, 127 Willow, Gretna. Forgery, filing false public records.
Denny Lee Lockett, 54, 905 Cypremort St., Jeanerette. First degree-rape.
Jeff E. Adams, 27, 1204 W. Main St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Donneka Abraham, 33, 603 Corrine. Theft of goods $100-$499, two counts-theft, failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Simon Domingue Jr., 51, 417 SE Fourth St., Springhill. Violation of probation.
JULY 29
Aleisha Irene Smith, 39, 219 E. Fifteenth St., Crowley. Two counts-failure to appear, theft.
Beverli T. Serrette, 31, 414 W. Ninth St., Crowley. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Eric Paul Etienne, 32, 502 Admiral Doyle. Failure to appear.
Phyllis A. Collins, 54, 900 Mississippi St. Aggravated battery.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JULY 25
JULY 26
JULY 27
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JULY 30
Clarence Broussard, 78, Julia Street, New Iberia. Hit and run driving.
AUGUST 2
M’Lasia Bowser, No age given. Batiste Street, Baldwin. Possession of schedule I (Marijuana).
AUGUST 3
Lance Meyer, No age given. Oneida Street, Charenton. Domestic abuse by strangulation.