ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MARCH 17
Manuel P. Willis Jr., 28, 604 Morris St., Franklin. Turning movements/signals required, driving under suspension, resisting arrest/officer.
MARCH 18
Michael E. McClain, 45, 142 Easy St., Franklin. License plate lights required, possession of marijuana.
Ashlee Allan Miller Sr., 39, 1909 Pine St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
James Louis Tyler Jr., 71, 328 Cypress St., Baldwin. Obscenity.
MARCH 19
Melvin Jackson, 48, 127 Hwy. 668, Jeanerette. Two counts-failure to appear.
Danielle Nicole Johnson, 30, 2801 Dalbor St., Jeanerette. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gerald Tramond Sophus, 30, 1216 Samuel St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana, driving under suspension.