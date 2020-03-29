ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

MARCH 17

Manuel P. Willis Jr., 28, 604 Morris St., Franklin. Turning movements/signals required, driving under suspension, resisting arrest/officer.

MARCH 18

Michael E. McClain, 45, 142 Easy St., Franklin. License plate lights required, possession of marijuana.

Ashlee Allan Miller Sr., 39, 1909 Pine St., Franklin. Failure to appear.

James Louis Tyler Jr., 71, 328 Cypress St., Baldwin. Obscenity.

MARCH 19

Melvin Jackson, 48, 127 Hwy. 668, Jeanerette. Two counts-failure to appear.

Danielle Nicole Johnson, 30, 2801 Dalbor St., Jeanerette. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gerald Tramond Sophus, 30, 1216 Samuel St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana, driving under suspension.

